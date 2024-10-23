Donald Trump Brags Daughter Tiffany Graduated First in Her Class From Georgetown Law Despite the School Not Ranking Students
Donald Trump claimed his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, graduated first in her class from Georgetown Law School — but they don't rank students.
"She was a great student, and she went to a fantastic law school, graduated No. 1 in her class," Trump said at an event in Concord, N.C.
However, NBC News reported that Tiffany, 31, is not listed as an honors graduate.
Tiffany, who is expecting her first baby with husband Michael Boulos, graduated in 2016 from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology before going to Georgetown. She graduated with a Juris Doctorate in 2020.
Trump, who typically stretches the lies, recently made headlines for announcing his daughter's pregnancy.
According to CNN reporter Alayna Treene, the former president shared the news while at the Detroit Economic Club in mid-October.
"Trump said Tiffany is a 'very exceptional young woman,' adding, 'and she's gonna have a baby. So that's nice,'" the reporter's tweet read on Thursday, October 10.
Tiffany and Michael got engaged in January 2021.
"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" she wrote at the time.
Tiffany, whose mom is Marla Maples, is reportedly seeking advice from Ivanka Trump, who shares three kids, Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8, with husband Jared Kushner.
“She is following her older sister’s footsteps and going from party girl out on the town to marrying a billionaire and will now also be settling down and raising a family,” a Trump insider told Page Six.
The siblings seem to have gotten closer over the years.
“They used to not get along but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America,” a source told People in August 2023. “Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them, they hated it. They want nothing to do with politics this time around, they never want to go through that again. They just want to chill in Miami.”