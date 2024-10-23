Donald Trump Brags Daughter Tiffany Graduated First in Her Class From Georgetown Law Despite the School Not Ranking Students

Donald Trump claimed daughter Tiffany graduated first in her class from Georgetown Law even though the school does not rank its students.

"She was a great student, and she went to a fantastic law school, graduated No. 1 in her class," Trump said at an event in Concord, N.C.

However, NBC News reported that Tiffany, 31, is not listed as an honors graduate.