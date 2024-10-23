or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Brags Daughter Tiffany Graduated First in Her Class From Georgetown Law Despite the School Not Ranking Students

donald trump claims tiffany trump graduated top of class pp
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed daughter Tiffany graduated first in her class from Georgetown Law even though the school does not rank its students.

By:

Oct. 22 2024, Published 8:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump claimed his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, graduated first in her class from Georgetown Law School — but they don't rank students.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump claims tiffany trump graduated top of class
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump spilled the beans about her daughter's pregnancy.

Article continues below advertisement

"She was a great student, and she went to a fantastic law school, graduated No. 1 in her class," Trump said at an event in Concord, N.C.

However, NBC News reported that Tiffany, 31, is not listed as an honors graduate.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany, who is expecting her first baby with husband Michael Boulos, graduated in 2016 from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology before going to Georgetown. She graduated with a Juris Doctorate in 2020.

Trump, who typically stretches the lies, recently made headlines for announcing his daughter's pregnancy.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump claims tiffany trump graduated top of class
Source: MEGA

Tiffany Trump went to Georgetown Law.

Article continues below advertisement

According to CNN reporter Alayna Treene, the former president shared the news while at the Detroit Economic Club in mid-October.

"Trump said Tiffany is a 'very exceptional young woman,' adding, 'and she's gonna have a baby. So that's nice,'" the reporter's tweet read on Thursday, October 10.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump claims tiffany trump graduated top of class
Source: MEGA

Tiffany Trump got married in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany and Michael got engaged in January 2021.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" she wrote at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany, whose mom is Marla Maples, is reportedly seeking advice from Ivanka Trump, who shares three kids, Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8, with husband Jared Kushner.

“She is following her older sister’s footsteps and going from party girl out on the town to marrying a billionaire and will now also be settling down and raising a family,” a Trump insider told Page Six.

Article continues below advertisement
eric trump slammed false claims dad donald saved word christmas
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump bragged about his daughter in a recent speech.

The siblings seem to have gotten closer over the years.

“They used to not get along but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America,” a source told People in August 2023. “Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them, they hated it. They want nothing to do with politics this time around, they never want to go through that again. They just want to chill in Miami.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.