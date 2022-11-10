Tiffany Trump & Michael Boulos Obtain Marriage License After Donald Trump's Disappointing Election Day
Tiffany Trump is almost a married lady! According to Palm Beach County records, the famous offspring and her future husband, Michael Boulos, obtained a marriage license earlier this week ahead of their Saturday, November 12, nuptials set to take place at Mar-a-Lago.
The license, obtained on Tuesday, November 8, is valid for 60 days, as the lovebirds have to turn it back in to the recorder's office before it expires to make their union official. Tiffany and Michael got engaged last year after they began dating in 2018.
The happy occasion comes as her father, Donald Trump, suffered a tough election day, with Republicans not getting the red wave they thought would sweep the country.
As OK! previously reported, the former President of the United States was up in arms after many of the candidates he endorsed lost their races. "'Trump is livid" and "screaming at everyone," a close Trump adviser said, according to CNN reporter Jim Acosta, after seeing the results.
Donald was allegedly going to be announcing his candidacy for the 2024 race next week. However, due to the disappointing election turn out, his plans may have changed.
"This adviser said it’s unlikely Trump would delay his expected presidential announcement because 'it’s too humiliating to delay,'" the news anchor recalled. "But the adviser said there are too many unknowns at this point."
Despite his candidates losing, in true Trump fashion, he made big promises that ultimately did not come to fruition. “This is the year we’re going to take back the House. We’re going to take back the Senate, and we’re going to take back America, and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House,” he said at a recent rally.
“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida," the former POTUS continued, teasing his rumored run for re-election.
