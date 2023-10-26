Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner 'Feel Pretty Free' in Miami, Have 'No Interest' in a 'Life Followed by Cameras Ever Again'

"They know they still have to be careful with what they say and how they act, but they have no interest in a life where they are followed by cameras ever again," the confidante concluded of Jared and his wife — who made the decision to step away from politics in November 2022 despite her father's ongoing campaign for a second term of presidency after losing to President Joe Biden in 2020.

While Donald's recently been spending most of his days inside of a court room in Manhattan, his daughter has been soaking up quality time with her husband and kids both in the Sunshine State and throughout the world.