Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner 'Feel Pretty Free' in Miami, Have 'No Interest' in a 'Life Followed by Cameras Ever Again'
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner love life in Miami, Fla.!
The longtime lovers — who tied the knot in 2009 — are stronger than ever and seemingly unbothered by Donald Trump's ongoing legal woes.
Ivanka and Jared "feel pretty free" living in Miami with their three kids, Arabella, 12, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 7, and are still very much in love after more than a decade of marriage, a source recently spilled to a news publication.
"They're a solid couple," the insider admitted. "They weathered a lot over the past eight years, the kind of stuff that would test anyone's relationship, but they've somehow come out stronger."
"They know they still have to be careful with what they say and how they act, but they have no interest in a life where they are followed by cameras ever again," the confidante concluded of Jared and his wife — who made the decision to step away from politics in November 2022 despite her father's ongoing campaign for a second term of presidency after losing to President Joe Biden in 2020.
While Donald's recently been spending most of his days inside of a court room in Manhattan, his daughter has been soaking up quality time with her husband and kids both in the Sunshine State and throughout the world.
On Wednesday, October 25, the former first daughter celebrated her and Jared's 14th wedding anniversary with a sweet shout-out on Instagram.
"Celebrating 14 years (!!!) of love, laughter, wild rides and endless adventures with my rock, Jared! 🥂♥️," Ivanka gushed alongside a throwback photo of the bride and groom on their wedding day. "I am so thankful for this beautiful life and family we’ve built together."
Within this year alone, the lovebirds have traveled to the island of Ibiza in Spain, prayed at the Western Wall in Israel and spent time as true tourists in Greece.
Donald has had a bit different past few months, however, as he's been indicted and arrested four different times.
The 77-year-old was first indicted on March 30 for his alleged hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
He was later indicted and arrested for his mishandling of classified documents, as well as two different times for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The ex-POTUS is currently facing a total of 91 charges across the four criminal cases, and is in the midst of an ongoing civil trial against New York Attorney General Letitia James — who sued Donald, his adult sons, Eric, 39, and Donald Jr., 45, as well as their family company, for allegedly inflating the value of the ex-POTUS' real estate and net worth by billions of dollars in an effort to receive better tax benefits and loan terms.
