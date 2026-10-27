Donald Trump Claims Men Are Thanking Him for Saving Their Marriages as President Makes Bizarre Confession: 'My Wife Finally Loves Me'
Oct. 27 2026, Updated 1:52 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump claimed at a recent campaign rally that men across America are thanking him for saving their marriages because their 401(k) accounts have performed so well.
At a midterm campaign rally in Corinth, Miss., on Monday, October 26, Trump spoke about economic performance and urged the crowd to check their investment accounts before voting.
“And since the election, the stock market has set 88 record highs,” he said. “Think of that. That’s much less than two years. You know, we’re still, believe it or not, we’re still much less than two years. Nobody thought we could do this quickly. I didn’t even think we could do this quickly.”
‘My Wife Is in Love With Me’
“But if you have any doubt, before you go and vote, pick up your 401(k)s and check it out. You see that you have made more money than you’ve ever made in your entire life,” he continued.
Trump went on to joke that the men "didn't do a d--- thing" to earn the financial gains, but that their spouses now look at them differently because their portfolios are up "64 percent."
“People are telling me right now, ‘My wife is in love with me. She thinks I’m like a great investor. Sir, my wife finally loves me. She thinks I’m a genius. ‘Darling, you’re really good at this, aren’t you?’ Yes, darling. Here, we’re up 64 percent.’ Right? They didn’t do a d--- thing.”
Mississippi frequently ranks among the most financially strained states in the country, with residents facing serious challenges building personal savings.
A SmartAsset 2026 Study revealed that Mississippi residents have the lowest median retirement savings in the country at just $35,000 per household, compared to a national average closer to $80,000.
He shared a similar story about an unnamed New York police officer whose wife allegedly shifted from hating his financial skills to viewing him as a genius.
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‘Now She Thinks I’m a Genius’
“I always talk about the policeman from New York, he said, 'Oh, my wife. She always hated my financial ability, and now she thinks I’m a genius,'” he bragged.
Trump attributed these improved relationships entirely to the growth of personal 401(k) and stock market accounts under his administration.
Analysts noted that the boast comes despite a CNBC All-America Economic Survey published the prior week showing his economic approval rating sitting at an abysmal 34 percent.
Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Plummets
According to polling compiled by The Silver Bulletin, Trump's overall net approval rating stands near -24 percent to -26 percent, representing one of the lowest standings for a sitting president heading into a midterm election in modern history.
Roughly 64 percent to 68 percent of voters explicitly disapprove of his handling of inflation, the cost of living, and tariffs.