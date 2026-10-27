Politics Donald Trump Claims Men Are Thanking Him for Saving Their Marriages as President Makes Bizarre Confession: 'My Wife Finally Loves Me' Source: MEGA Donald Trump claims to be saving marriages one 401(k) at a time. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 27 2026, Updated 1:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump claimed at a recent campaign rally that men across America are thanking him for saving their marriages because their 401(k) accounts have performed so well. At a midterm campaign rally in Corinth, Miss., on Monday, October 26, Trump spoke about economic performance and urged the crowd to check their investment accounts before voting. “And since the election, the stock market has set 88 record highs,” he said. “Think of that. That’s much less than two years. You know, we’re still, believe it or not, we’re still much less than two years. Nobody thought we could do this quickly. I didn’t even think we could do this quickly.”

Article continues below advertisement

‘My Wife Is in Love With Me’

Source: MEGA Donald Trump may soon add 'marrage counselor' to his CV.

“But if you have any doubt, before you go and vote, pick up your 401(k)s and check it out. You see that you have made more money than you’ve ever made in your entire life,” he continued. Trump went on to joke that the men "didn't do a d--- thing" to earn the financial gains, but that their spouses now look at them differently because their portfolios are up "64 percent." “People are telling me right now, ‘My wife is in love with me. She thinks I’m like a great investor. Sir, my wife finally loves me. She thinks I’m a genius. ‘Darling, you’re really good at this, aren’t you?’ Yes, darling. Here, we’re up 64 percent.’ Right? They didn’t do a d--- thing.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was bragging to a state that ranks among the most financially strained in the country.

Mississippi frequently ranks among the most financially strained states in the country, with residents facing serious challenges building personal savings. A SmartAsset 2026 Study revealed that Mississippi residents have the lowest median retirement savings in the country at just $35,000 per household, compared to a national average closer to $80,000. He shared a similar story about an unnamed New York police officer whose wife allegedly shifted from hating his financial skills to viewing him as a genius.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

‘Now She Thinks I’m a Genius’

Source: MEGA The POTUS mentioned a mystery New York policeman whose wife said he was a genius for his Trump-given 'financial ability.'

“I always talk about the policeman from New York, he said, 'Oh, my wife. She always hated my financial ability, and now she thinks I’m a genius,'” he bragged. Trump attributed these improved relationships entirely to the growth of personal 401(k) and stock market accounts under his administration. Analysts noted that the boast comes despite a CNBC All-America Economic Survey published the prior week showing his economic approval rating sitting at an abysmal 34 percent.

Donald Trump’s Approval Rating Plummets

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's net approval has plummeted to the lowest for a sitting president ahead of the midterms.