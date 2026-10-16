Jimmy Kimmel Slams Donald Trump's 'Freaking Genius' Brag After President Imitates Cognitive Test at Rally

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During his Wednesday, October 14, monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump for calling himself a "freaking genius" after the president bragged about his performance on cognitive tests during a midterm election campaign rally in Bullhead City, Ariz. While campaigning for Republican candidates in Arizona on Wednesday, October 14, Trump spent several minutes acting out a cognitive exam. The 80-year-old president has publicly claimed to have taken and passed four cognitive tests He claimed he successfully repeated a five-word sequence —"Hat, hair, logo, white, black"—in perfect order. Trump stated that "almost none can do them in order like that" and concluded, "You know why? Because I'm a freaking genius."

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump's word-association mastery.

Kimmel played the rally clip for his studio audience, drawing massive laughs. He joked that the simple word-association task wasn't a standard intelligence test, but rather "the test you would give your grandfather after he fell off a stepladder." Kimmel tied the "genius" boast to another campaign promise Trump made at the same rally — pledging that Republicans will send a $5,000 check to every adult U.S. citizen if they win control of Congress in the November midterms. Kimmel quipped, "If anyone believes what Trump said, they'll also believe that he actually plans to send everyone $5,000," calling the proposal both a bribe and a lie.

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel asked his audience if they'd like to see a 'genius dance to the Village People.'

The late-night host capped off the segment by mocking Trump's rally dance moves, asking his audience, "Now, who wants to see a 'genius' dance to the Village People, huh?” Medical experts and neurologists emphasize that the cognitive test Trump has repeatedly boasted about is a dementia screening tool, not an intelligence exam. White House physicians have confirmed that Trump scored a perfect 30/30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA). Despite that, independent doctors clarify that the test is designed to detect baseline cognitive impairment rather than measure high-level intellectual capabilities.

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Nicole Wallace Goes Off on Donald Trump's Cognitive Claims

Source: MS NOW MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace said Donald Trump's bragging about passing a dementia screening is alarming.

During her Thursday, October 15 commentary on her MS NOW show, Deadline: White House, Nicolle Wallace highlighted the difference between a basic medical screening and the immense responsibilities of the presidency. Wallace argued that the American public should be deeply alarmed when a president boasts about passing early dementia screenings.

Source: MEGA Nicole Wallace said someone who has to take a test to ID an elephant shouldn't have their 'fingers on the nukes.'