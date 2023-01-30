OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Declares He's 'Way Up In The Polls' Over Ron DeSantis: 'His Political Life Was Over'

trump ron pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 30 2023, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Donald Trump made it clear that he's not afraid of Governor Ron DeSantis running for president.

"If he runs, that's fine. I'm way up in the polls," the 76-year-old said. "He's going to have to do what he wants to do, but he may run. I do think it would be a great act of disloyalty because, you know, I got him in. He had no chance. His political life was over."

Article continues below advertisement

After Trump was on the campaign trail in South Carolina, he apparently stood by his remarks about DeSantis.

"So then when I hear he might run, you know, I consider that very disloyal. But, it's not about loyalty — to me it is, it's always about loyalty. But for a lot of people, it's not about that," he stated.

ron desantis
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

This is hardly the first time Trump had something to say about DeSantis. "I got him elected, pure and simple. If I said I wasn't going to endorse him ... And there was no reason to go wild about endorsing him ..." he explained. "So, now I hear he might want to run against me. So, we’ll handle that the way I handle things."

Prior to Trump's harsh remarks, he was considering having DeSantis as part of his team.

"I was at the beginning of Ron, I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn’t know, and my endorsement helped him tremendously," he said.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the former reality star announced he would be running for president again in 2024.

“America's comeback starts right now,” he said while at Mar-a-Lago. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."

trump
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

But according to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, he believes the businessman won't call the White House home for the second time.

"Couple things: He's fading fast. He's a proven loser. He cost us the House in '18, he cost us the White House in '20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that and I think we're moving past Trump," he insisted. "I really think that's the case. I can't imagine him getting the nomination, frankly."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.