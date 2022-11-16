Ex-POTUS Donald Trump Formally Announces 2024 Presidential Campaign

Former Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump is officially running for president in the 2024 election.

On Tuesday, November 15, the ex-POTUS formally unveiled his 2024 White House campaign, bringing back his iconic slogan of "Make America Great Again!"

“America's comeback starts right now,” the politician explained in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla., shortly after filing campaign paperwork with Federal Election Commission. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."