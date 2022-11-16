Ex-POTUS Donald Trump Formally Announces 2024 Presidential Campaign
Former Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump is officially running for president in the 2024 election.
On Tuesday, November 15, the ex-POTUS formally unveiled his 2024 White House campaign, bringing back his iconic slogan of "Make America Great Again!"
“America's comeback starts right now,” the politician explained in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla., shortly after filing campaign paperwork with Federal Election Commission. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."
In the months leading up to Trump’s major announcement, the former president regularly teased his White House ambitions, revealing that he had “already made that decision” over whether he would vie for a second term in 2024 during an interview back in July.
DONALD TRUMP NEARLY ANNOUNCED 2024 PRESIDENTIAL BID ON THE EVE OF TUESDAY'S MIDTERM ELECTION: REPORT
“I feel very confident that, if I decide to run, I’ll win,” The Apprentice alum told New York magazine over the summer.
These cryptic comments continued well into the fall, as Trump often broached the subject of a 2024 run while stumping for Republican candidates ahead of last week’s midterm elections.
“I ran twice. I won twice,” Trump falsely quipped at a rally in Sioux Falls, Iowa, on Thursday, November 3. “And now, in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again.”
Though Trump defeated Democratic candidate, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 election, he lost the 2020 presidential race to current POTUS Joe Biden, coming up short in both the popular vote and the Electoral College vote.
45’s presidential announcement comes just one week following Republican candidates’ largely underwhelming performance in the midterm elections, an outcome that has reportedly left the former president seeing red.
"'Trump is livid' and 'screaming at everyone,' after last night’s disappointing midterm results for GOP, according to a Trump adviser,” Jim Acosta, CNN’s Chief Domestic Correspondent, tweeted on Wednesday, November 9. “The adviser went on to slam the former president’s handpicked contenders: 'they were all bad candidates.' 'Candidates matter,' the adviser said.”
Despite this alleged account — and several other similar stories making the rounds after the election— Trump later denied he was upset over the midterm results in a scathing post shared to Truth Social.
“For those many people that are being fed the fake narrative from the corrupt media that I am Angry about the Midterms, don’t believe it,” he wrote.
MIKE PENCE RECALLS FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CALLING HIM 'A WIMP' FOR NOT SUPPORTING JANUARY 6 RALLY
“I am not at all angry, did a great job (I wasn’t the one running!), and am very busy looking into the future,” he continued before dubbing himself “‘a ‘Stable Genius.’”