Donald Trump Says Bill Clinton Was 'A Weapon' Wife Hillary Didn't Use During Her Presidential Campaign: 'They Shut Him Out'

Donald Trump shared his thoughts on why he thinks Bill Clinton's wife, Hillary, didn't end up becoming president in 2016.

While speaking to Life, Liberty and Levin, the businessman, 76, said Hillary, 75, missed out on a major opportunity when campaigning.

"I think they did a great disservice by not using him when I went against Hillary. I think that they had this unbelievable weapon known as Bill Clinton, who was a natural politician," he said.