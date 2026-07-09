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Donald Trump Admits He’s Clueless About Mitch McConnell’s Health Status: ‘I Have No Idea’

Split photo of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump addressed Mitch McConnell’s health while speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, saying he had no update on the senator’s condition.

July 9 2026, Published 9:38 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump admitted he was unaware of Mitch McConnell’s current health status when asked about the longtime senator’s condition.

"No, I have no—I have no idea. I have no idea how he's doing," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, July 7, while traveling to Joint Base Andrews.

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Donald Trump Said He's in the Dark About Mitch McConnell's Condition

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Image of Donald Trump admitted he had no update on Mitch McConnell’s health when asked by reporters.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump admitted he had no update on Mitch McConnell’s health when asked by reporters.

McConnell has remained out of public view since being hospitalized on June 14 after a medical emergency, per spokesperson David Popp.

"Senator McConnell was admitted to the hospital this morning. He is receiving excellent care," his office revealed in a statement.

According to previous reports from TMZ, first responders were dispatched after a 911 call reported that McConnell was unconscious.

Trump, however, made it clear he had not received any information about the Kentucky senator’s condition.

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Questions Continue After McConnell's Hospitalization

Image of Mitch McConnell has remained hospitalized since June 14, with his office saying the senator continues to improve while working with his staff.
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell has remained hospitalized since June 14, with his office saying the senator continues to improve while working with his staff.

Although McConnell’s office said last week that he was making progress, his exact medical diagnosis has not been disclosed.

His team revealed, "Senator McConnell appreciates the outpouring of support he's receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital."

The senator continues to improve and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session," they added.

Speculation intensified after McConnell's daughter, Porter, deactivated her X account without explanation.

Conservative political commentator Scott Jennings later said on July 7 via his X handle that he had recently been in contact with McConnell.

He wrote, "I spoke to my old friend Mitch McConnell this morning, the senior Senator from Kentucky. He’s still recovering in the hospital."

"We talked for just shy of 20 minutes … about IRAN, UKRAINE, the unfolding situation in MAINE, my visit to the TR Presidential Library, and even a little bit of Senate history. I told him we want to see him back at work as soon as possible," Jennings added.

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Mitch McConnell’s Absence Raises Questions About Pentagon Budget Plans

Image of Mitch McConnell’s hospitalization has raised questions about the future of Senate defense spending negotiations.
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell’s hospitalization has raised questions about the future of Senate defense spending negotiations.

According to Politico, McConnell chairs the Senate Appropriations panel that oversees Pentagon spending.

The outlet reported that his support is key to advancing the administration’s military funding plans, and his absence could complicate efforts involving the $1.5 trillion military boost.

Image of Mitch McConnell’s office has not announced when the longtime senator is expected to return to Capitol Hill.
Source: MEGA

Mitch McConnell’s office has not announced when the longtime senator is expected to return to Capitol Hill.

McConnell's health has also become the subject of comments from several public figures.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene recently renewed criticism of McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao, adding another layer to the ongoing political conversation.

Elsewhere, Lisa Rinna and Meghan McCain have also publicly commented as concerns over the senator's health condition continue to make headlines.

Chao’s spokesperson told Fox News Digital that she was in China on a preplanned trip supporting her family’s philanthropic work, adding, “The senator’s health did not warrant an immediate return to the US.”

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