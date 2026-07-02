Karoline Leavitt Slammed After Flaunting Her 'Privileged' Trip on Donald Trump's 'Brand New' Air Force One: 'Sitting on Taxpayer Money'
July 2 2026, Published 5:27 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt is back to facing online scrutiny after quietly returning to work from maternity leave at the end of June.
The White House press secretary most recently sparked outrage after sharing photos of herself aboard a "brand new" Air Force One Jet — with many critics increasingly angry over Donald Trump's spending habits.
Leavitt, 28, was slammed by social media users after uploading three pictures to X of the $400 million VC-25B, Boeing 747-8 aircraft controversially gifted to Trump by Qatar.
The mom-of-two captioned the post, "What a privilege to be aboard the inaugural flight on the brand new Air Force One! A truly unforgettable day."
In the pictures, Leavitt smiled in front of a bookcase, however, viewers were quick to notice some of the books were labeled “library” and trolled Trump for his “fake” decor.
Another picture showcased Leavitt smiling alongside communications advisor Margo Martin while standing on the tarmac in front of the massive Quatar-gifted plane. She also shared a photo of Trump briefing reporters.
After her post hit the internet, critics quickly flooded Leavitt and her boss with backlash.
"You're all privileged indeed, sitting on taxpayers' money!" one person snubbed, as another questioned, "The old Air Force One still flies. So why does replacing it cost billions while Americans are told there’s no money for everything else?"
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"Americans are starving while billionaires play with their toy planes," a third complained, while someone else surfaced accusations against Trump, declaring, "Waste of taxpayer money. You're nothing but a spokesperson for a rapist."
One other individual ridiculed, "While Americans are struggling paycheck to paycheck, your c--- a-- is bragging about being on a plane with the p----protecting president. Good job b----!"
In addition to her X post triggering backlash, Leavitt further fueled online outrage by sharing photos via her Instagram Story of the luxury jet on July 1, when the new Air Force One made its maiden voyage.
Donald Trump Gushes Over New Qatar-Gifted Air Force One
Speaking to reporters while boarding, “This will be the first flight in what may be the greatest commercial plane ever built. It’s the first flight; we’re going to be going to the Teddy Roosevelt Presidential Library opening.”
"To be honest with you, I’m excited about the first flight. It’s something nobody’s ever seen anything like it," the president boasted.
Shortly after takeoff, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller told Leavitt that the pricey plane was "magestic" and a "perfect" way to celebrate America's 250th birthday.