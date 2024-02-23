Donald Trump's Cognitive Decline in 'Plain View' After Series of Flubs and Incoherent Speeches, Lawrence O'Donnell Claims
Lawrence O'Donnell delved into the topic of former President Donald Trump's cognitive abilities, drawing attention to a stark contrast between the Trump from the late '90s to the one we have today.
In a recent segment on MSNBC's The Last Word, O'Donnell told his audience that, while the former president made an informative statement in a 1999 documentary about building in New York City, his recent remarks have raised concerns about his mental acuity.
The news anchor's analysis prompts the question, "What happened to that mind over the last 25 years?"
In recent public appearances at rallies and conventions, Trump has repeatedly flubbed names of people and locations while confusing people for one another. During his speaking engagement at the National Religious Broadcasters International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tenn., he called Snake Mountain "Steak Mountain."
He's also mistaken his lone GOP primary opponent and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
These are just a few of the examples of Trump's confusion on the campaign trail.
O'Donnell played a clip during his broadcast of Trump at a recent Fox News town hall where he told his supporters, "We're going to take over Washington D.C., we're going to federalize, we're going to have very powerful crime, and you're going to be proud of it again."
The MSNBC anchor asked his audience how many headlines would've been made if President Joe Biden had said those exact words.
"In Donald Trump's declining mind, he probably thought he was saying something. But the words that came out were idiotic, and that happens all the time," O'Donnell explained.
Another clip of Trump was shown of him saying, "They came out with faucets where no water comes out. You know, when you go and buy a home, and you know what I mean, the showers, you stand under a shower and you end up staying there five times longer."
O'Donnell followed the clip by saying, "This is what we're dealing with."
Trump's niece Mary Trump has been a vocal opponent of her uncle and has also pointed out the sharp decline in his cognitive abilities. She claimed the former president is "losing it" especially after his handling of the New York fraud case against him.
The ex-New York businessman turned GOP leader told his supporters at a rally that he has taken a recent cognitive test and claims to have gotten a "perfect score."