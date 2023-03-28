Madonna Ridicules Tennessee Lawmakers' 'Unacceptable & Inhumane Oppression Of LGBTQ+ Community': 'See You In Nashville'

"Excited to announce we are adding 8 more cities in the US for The Celebration Tour! 💃💃💃 ," Madonna captioned an Instagram photo of herself playing guitar while wearing a pair of large-framed shades, emphasizing she's "especially happy to come to Nashville to celebrate Drag and the Trans community!!"

The "Material Girl" singer impressively used her platform to speak out in support of the LBGTQ+ community and specifically those affected by recent controversial lawmaking decisions.