Madonna Ridicules Tennessee Lawmakers' 'Unacceptable & Inhumane Oppression Of LGBTQ+ Community': 'See You In Nashville'
Madonna is back on her Queen of Pop energy.
On Monday, March 27, the 64-year-old surprised fans with an announcement of additional U.S. concert dates for her upcoming world tour. While doing so, she also took a jab at Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, who recently signed off on a law restricting drag performances across the state.
"Excited to announce we are adding 8 more cities in the US for The Celebration Tour! 💃💃💃 ," Madonna captioned an Instagram photo of herself playing guitar while wearing a pair of large-framed shades, emphasizing she's "especially happy to come to Nashville to celebrate Drag and the Trans community!!"
The "Material Girl" singer impressively used her platform to speak out in support of the LBGTQ+ community and specifically those affected by recent controversial lawmaking decisions.
"The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; making America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color," the mother-of-six expressed. "Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic."
"Anyone with half a brain knows not to f*** with a drag queen," Madonna quipped.
"Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the Queer community!" the "Like a Virgin" vocalist concluded, referencing Bob the Drag Queen, who will join as a special guest throughout the entirety of her months-long tour, set to kick off on Saturday, July 15, in Vancouver.
Fans of Madonna were beyond thankful for her kind-hearted activism on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community and took to the comments section of her post to express their gratitude.
"Thank you for continuing to fight against hate 🙌🙌🙌," one user wrote, while another added, "Once again she's not afraid to speak her mind and show her support. Queen behavior."
"The Queen! Always on the right side of history. And ALWAYS [an] LGBTQ+ ally! From the jump ❤️," a third person admired, as a fourth concluded, "You have always had our community’s back! Other celebs should follow your lead and put queens in all there shows! We love you @madonna."