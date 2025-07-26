Donald Trump Commenting on Daughter Tiffany's Assets Resurface in Shocking Video

The video originated in 1994 and, at the time, was aired on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. While dressed in classy attire, Trump and Maples were questioned about their only child, Tiffany Trump , who was born the year before their interview in October 1993, making her only one year old when the now-president made a shocking comment about her appearance.

“What does Tiffany have of yours, and what does Tiffany have of Marla’s?” host Robin Leach asked the former couple.

“Well, I think that she’s got a lot of Marla,” Donald responded as his ex-wife laughed. “She’s a really beautiful baby. And she’s, uhh, she’s got, uhm, she’s got Marla’s legs.”

The businessman then placed his hands on his chest to emphasize his next remark about young Tiffany’s cleavage. “We don’t know whether or not she’s got this part yet, but time will tell,” he said.