Donald Trump Commenting on Daughter Tiffany's Assets Resurface in Shocking Video
A resurfaced interview with Donald Trump and his ex-wife Marla Maples has fueled speculation about his alleged involvement with underage girls in former pal Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile ring.
The video originated in 1994 and, at the time, was aired on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. While dressed in classy attire, Trump and Maples were questioned about their only child, Tiffany Trump, who was born the year before their interview in October 1993, making her only one year old when the now-president made a shocking comment about her appearance.
Donald Trump Talks About Daughter Tiffany's Cleavage and Legs
“What does Tiffany have of yours, and what does Tiffany have of Marla’s?” host Robin Leach asked the former couple.
“Well, I think that she’s got a lot of Marla,” Donald responded as his ex-wife laughed. “She’s a really beautiful baby. And she’s, uhh, she’s got, uhm, she’s got Marla’s legs.”
The businessman then placed his hands on his chest to emphasize his next remark about young Tiffany’s cleavage. “We don’t know whether or not she’s got this part yet, but time will tell,” he said.
'If This Were Anyone Else, They'd Be in Jail'
After the video made its rounds on X, social media users expressed how disgusted they were with the president for exploiting his own daughter—at one year old, nonetheless.
“Disgusting. This isn’t ‘locker room talk.’ It’s a glimpse into who he’s always been. If this were anyone else, they’d be in jail — not running for president. How is this even real?” commented one.
'He Is a Pedophile'
“Disgusting… Fathers DO NOT talk about their 1-year-old daughter’s b------, or any age daughter for that matter. He is a pedophile and needs to be in prison,” agreed another.
“All of this creepy content has been out there for ages. The sad thing is, people don't seem to care,” added a third, referring to the American people continuing to turn their heads to his dismaying behaviors.
Jeffrey Epstein Attended Donald Trump and Marla Maples' Wedding
Donald and Marla married in 1993 and later divorced in 1999. As OK! previously reported, the disgraced financier, who was found hanging in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting his s-- trafficking trial, attended Donald and Marla’s wedding at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
When asked by reporters if he had seen the recently surfaced photos of Jeffery at his second wedding, Donald called it “fake news,” adding, “You’ve got to be kidding me.”
Despite Donald minimizing his friendship with the convicted s-- offender, Jeffrey called the president his “closest friend for 10 years” in an interview with author Michael Wolff in 2017.