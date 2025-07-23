or
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Bond Exposed: Photos Confirm Late Pedophile Attended President's Second Wedding

Photo of Donald Trump; picture of Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were friends during the 1990s.

Profile Image

July 23 2025, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

New details about Donald Trump's past friendship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been exposed.

A recent bombshell report revealed never-before-seen photos and videos of Trump and Epstein throughout the 1990s — roughly a decade before the disgraced financier allegedly s-- trafficked and sexually abused underaged girls during the 2000s.

Jeffrey Epstein Attended Donald Trump's Second Wedding

image of Photos confirmed Jeffrey Epstein was in attendance at Donald Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples.
Source: MEGA

Photos confirmed Jeffrey Epstein was in attendance at Donald Trump's 1993 wedding to Marla Maples.

Some of the pictures released by CNN on Tuesday, July 22, confirmed for the first time that Epstein was in attendance at Trump's 1993 wedding to his ex-wife Marla Maples.

His presence at the Plaza Hotel ceremony was not widely known among the public until the photos were unveiled, the news outlet claimed.

When asked about the wedding photos by CNN on Tuesday, Trump angrily responded, "you’ve got to be kidding me" before repeatedly calling the network "fake news" and hanging up the phone.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump Laugh Together at 1999 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein shared some laughs at a Victoria's Secret fashion show event in 1999.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein shared some laughs at a Victoria's Secret fashion show event in 1999.

A video additionally showcased Epstein and Trump looking buddy-buddy while attending a Victoria’s Secret fashion show event in 1999 in New York City.

The duo could be seen laughing and talking together alongside Donald's then-girlfriend and current wife, Melania Trump, whom he tied the knot with in 2005.

Donald Trump

White House Communications Director Slams CNN Over Photos

image of Donald Trump slammed CNN for releasing the photos, calling it 'fake news.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slammed CNN for releasing the photos, calling it 'fake news.'

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung slammed CNN in a statement responding to the newly uncovered photos.

"These are nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures of widely attended events to disgustingly infer something nefarious," he snubbed, insisting Donald and Jeffrey had cut ties prior to the pedophile's downfall and criminal behavior.

Cheung claimed: "The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep. This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media."

Donald Trump Criticized for Handling of Jeffrey Epstein Files

image of The Trump administration has faced backlash for the handling of Epstein files.
Source: MEGA

The Trump administration has faced backlash for the handling of Epstein files.

The eyebrow-raising photo and video footage only adds to ongoing controversy surrounding President Trump and his administration's handling of files related to Jeffrey's trafficking case.

Trump staffers have faced backlash in recent weeks after the Justice Department released a joint memo with the FBI revealing they would not release court documents surrounding the infamous situation despite promising to do so earlier this year.

Many have suspected the decision not to release files has to do with the potential bombshell revelations contained inside, though the FBI insisted they found no incriminating "client list" of high-profile people who allegedly participated in the trafficking and sexual abuse of Epstein victims.

