Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Bond Exposed: Photos Confirm Late Pedophile Attended President's Second Wedding

Some of the pictures released by CNN on Tuesday, July 22, confirmed for the first time that Epstein was in attendance at Trump's 1993 wedding to his ex-wife Marla Maples.

His presence at the Plaza Hotel ceremony was not widely known among the public until the photos were unveiled, the news outlet claimed.

When asked about the wedding photos by CNN on Tuesday, Trump angrily responded, "you’ve got to be kidding me" before repeatedly calling the network "fake news" and hanging up the phone.