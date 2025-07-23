Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Bond Exposed: Photos Confirm Late Pedophile Attended President's Second Wedding
New details about Donald Trump's past friendship with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been exposed.
A recent bombshell report revealed never-before-seen photos and videos of Trump and Epstein throughout the 1990s — roughly a decade before the disgraced financier allegedly s-- trafficked and sexually abused underaged girls during the 2000s.
Jeffrey Epstein Attended Donald Trump's Second Wedding
Some of the pictures released by CNN on Tuesday, July 22, confirmed for the first time that Epstein was in attendance at Trump's 1993 wedding to his ex-wife Marla Maples.
His presence at the Plaza Hotel ceremony was not widely known among the public until the photos were unveiled, the news outlet claimed.
When asked about the wedding photos by CNN on Tuesday, Trump angrily responded, "you’ve got to be kidding me" before repeatedly calling the network "fake news" and hanging up the phone.
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump Laugh Together at 1999 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
A video additionally showcased Epstein and Trump looking buddy-buddy while attending a Victoria’s Secret fashion show event in 1999 in New York City.
The duo could be seen laughing and talking together alongside Donald's then-girlfriend and current wife, Melania Trump, whom he tied the knot with in 2005.
White House Communications Director Slams CNN Over Photos
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung slammed CNN in a statement responding to the newly uncovered photos.
"These are nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures of widely attended events to disgustingly infer something nefarious," he snubbed, insisting Donald and Jeffrey had cut ties prior to the pedophile's downfall and criminal behavior.
Cheung claimed: "The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep. This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media."
Donald Trump Criticized for Handling of Jeffrey Epstein Files
The eyebrow-raising photo and video footage only adds to ongoing controversy surrounding President Trump and his administration's handling of files related to Jeffrey's trafficking case.
Trump staffers have faced backlash in recent weeks after the Justice Department released a joint memo with the FBI revealing they would not release court documents surrounding the infamous situation despite promising to do so earlier this year.
Many have suspected the decision not to release files has to do with the potential bombshell revelations contained inside, though the FBI insisted they found no incriminating "client list" of high-profile people who allegedly participated in the trafficking and sexual abuse of Epstein victims.