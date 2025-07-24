Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Were 'Obsessed' With 'Chasing Supermodels' During Their Friendship, Biographer Claims

Did Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein used to be two peas in a pod?

Interest in the president of the United States and the late pedophile's former friendship is at an all-time high as new claims emerge about the pair's past.

During a recent interview with CNN’s OutFront with Erin Burnett on Wednesday, July 23, famed biographer Michael Wolff — who spent more than 100 hours interviewing Epstein before the disgraced financier committed suicide in prison in 2019 — provided a shocking analysis about the two high-profile NYC businessmen and their brief bond.