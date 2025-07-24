Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Were 'Obsessed' With 'Chasing Supermodels' During Their Friendship, Biographer Claims
Did Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein used to be two peas in a pod?
Interest in the president of the United States and the late pedophile's former friendship is at an all-time high as new claims emerge about the pair's past.
During a recent interview with CNN’s OutFront with Erin Burnett on Wednesday, July 23, famed biographer Michael Wolff — who spent more than 100 hours interviewing Epstein before the disgraced financier committed suicide in prison in 2019 — provided a shocking analysis about the two high-profile NYC businessmen and their brief bond.
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Bonded Over 'Money and Models'
According to Wolff, Epstein and Trump's friendship spanned from the late 1980s through 2004, which he described as "a period in American life when models were in the zeitgeist, supermodels, people who wanted to be models."
"And these two men, Epstein and Trump, this was their obsession," the All or Nothing author claimed. "I think it was probably the most important part of their lives. Women and money, money and models."
"They started modeling agencies," Wolff noted in reference to Trump owning the Miss USA beauty pageant from 1996 to 2015. Epstein, for his part, had a tight-knit business relationship with Lex Wexner — the former CEO of Victoria's Secret.
Wolff alleged Trump and Epstein had an "abiding obsession" with being around attractive women.
"They spent an enormous amount of time, chasing models, figuring out how to be with models, figuring out how to get models to like them," he claimed.
Wolff's bombshell claims come just hours after CNN exposed photos confirming Epstein was in attendance at Trump's 1993 wedding to his second wife, Marla Maples. Video footage also showed the pair sharing laughs and chatting at a Victoria's Secret fashion show event in 1999.
Trump has been outraged by all talk about his previous connections to Epstein, with the White House releasing a scathing statement about CNN in response to their release of old pictures and clips.
Jeffrey Epstein Attended Donald Trump's Second Wedding
CNN questioned Trump via a phone call about the wedding photos, though he simply muttered, "you've got to be kidding me," before calling the network "fake news" and hanging up.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung released an official statement responding to the report, insisting: "These are nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures of widely attended events to disgustingly infer something nefarious."
"The fact is that the President kicked him out of his club for being a creep. This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media," he continued.
Epstein File Controversy
Trump landed himself in more hot water on Wednesday, July 23, after a report from The Wall Street Journal claimed Attorney General Pam Bondi told the president during a meeting at the White House that his name was in the Epstein files.
Senior administration officials also told the newspaper that the Justice Department discovered Trump's name multiple times when looking through federal documents related to Epstein's s-- trafficking case.
Trump's team has faced immense backlash throughout the past few months over their handling of the Epstein files, as the administration promised to release the court papers earlier this year but later walked back on their word.