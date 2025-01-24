Donald Trump in Office for a Third Time? Republican Introduces Constitutional Amendment That Could Help the President Stay in Power

Ogles proposed extending the current two term limit, as he said Trump has “proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal.”

He said he believes it is “imperative” to give Trump “every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration.”

“He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country,” he added, “and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him.”