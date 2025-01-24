Donald Trump in Office for a Third Time? Republican Introduces Constitutional Amendment That Could Help the President Stay in Power
Republican House member Andy Ogles of Tennessee proposed to amend the U.S. constitution, which could allow Donald Trump to serve a third term as president.
Ogles proposed extending the current two term limit, as he said Trump has “proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal.”
He said he believes it is “imperative” to give Trump “every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration.”
“He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country,” he added, “and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him.”
After sharing his reasoning, Ogles confirmed he was proposing an amendment to the Constitution to “revise the limitations imposed by the 22nd Amendment on presidential terms.”
Currently, the 22nd Amendment is what prohibits a president from serving for more than two terms, specifically stating, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”
The 22nd Amendment was ratified in 1951, with a purpose of preventing Franklin Roosevelt from getting elected to four terms in office.
For Ogles’ proposed resolution to pass, it would have to receive a two-thirds majority vote both in the House and the Senate. At this time, Republicans do hold small majorities in the House and Senate.
If this occurred, three-fourths of the states (38 states) would have to ratify the amendment to officially make it part of the U.S. Constitution.
Ogles is proposing that the 22nd Amendment be changed to read: “’No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times.”
He noted this was imperative, as it “would allow President Trump to serve three terms, ensuring that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs.”
In May of 2024, Trump made it clear he isn’t necessarily opposed to the idea during a speech at the National Rifle Association.
“I don’t know,” Trump said at the time, “are we going to be considered three term or two term? Are we three-term or two term if we win?”
Trump reportedly told House Republicans at a private meeting in November he didn’t think he would be running again unless they said he was “so good” they had to “figure something else out.” Even if the proposed change to the 22nd Amendment did not pass, there is another way Trump could stay in power — having J.D. Vance run for president with Trump on the ticket as the VP. If Vance were to resign, Trump would be president again.