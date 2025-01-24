'Delusional' President Donald Trump Mocked for Doubling Down on Canada Becoming Part of the United States

Clips of Trump's comments were shared on social media, with several Canadians voicing their concern at the prospect of their country being taken over by the newly elected leader of the U.S.

One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "Trump wants Canada to become the 51st state. On behalf of my fellow Canadians. Donald Trump... We don't want a convicted felon and rapist president running our country."

Another X user commented: "Let's see — Canada has 41 million people — so how would you allocate Congressional seats then?? You think they will be Republicans?"

A third person pointed out: "Delusional. Canada spends less per capita on healthcare and has better outcomes. U.S. has highest maternal mortality in high income, developed countries. No one in Canada goes bankrupt due to medical reasons. NO THANKS!"