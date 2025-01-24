'Delusional' President Donald Trump Mocked for Doubling Down on Canada Becoming Part of the United States
President Donald Trump was mocked on social media after he reiterated his unconventional idea of Canada merging with the United States during a press conference on Friday, January 24.
The president, speaking ahead of his visit to North Carolina to assess the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, addressed questions regarding his recent comments about Canada potentially becoming the 51st state.
"I would love to see Canada be the 51st state," he said. "The Canadian citizens, if that happened, would get a big tax cut, tremendous tax cut, because they’re very highly taxed. You wouldn’t have to worry about military, you wouldn’t have to worry about many of the things, you would have better health coverage, you would have much better health coverage."
"So I think the people of Canada would like it, you know, if it’s explained," he added. "But just to start off, they’d have a massive tax cut and they’d have a lot more business because then we’d let business go to Canada routinely and there’d be no tariffs."
Clips of Trump's comments were shared on social media, with several Canadians voicing their concern at the prospect of their country being taken over by the newly elected leader of the U.S.
One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "Trump wants Canada to become the 51st state. On behalf of my fellow Canadians. Donald Trump... We don't want a convicted felon and rapist president running our country."
Another X user commented: "Let's see — Canada has 41 million people — so how would you allocate Congressional seats then?? You think they will be Republicans?"
A third person pointed out: "Delusional. Canada spends less per capita on healthcare and has better outcomes. U.S. has highest maternal mortality in high income, developed countries. No one in Canada goes bankrupt due to medical reasons. NO THANKS!"
Since his election victory, Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of Canada giving up being an independent country.
“The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned,” he wrote on Truth Social before being sworn in. “If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!”
After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation, he said there wasn't "a snowball’s chance in h---" of Canada becoming part of the United States.
He took to X in response to Trump and wrote: "Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner."