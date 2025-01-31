President Donald Trump Snaps at CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over DEI Inquiry at Washington, D.C., Plane Crash Briefing: 'Not a Smart Question'

The White House press briefing took place on Thursday, January 30, a day after American Airlines Flight 5342 and an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided, resulting in the loss of 67 lives.

During the press conference, Trump railed against former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden for allegedly lowering the standards for air traffic controllers through DEI programs.

"I changed the Obama standards from very mediocre at best to extraordinary. You remember that, only the highest aptitude, the highest intellect, and psychologically superior people were allowed to qualify for air traffic controllers," Trump told reporters.

"And then when I left office and Biden took over, he changed them back to lower than ever before. I put safety first. Obama, Biden, and the Democrats put policy first, and they put politics at a level that nobody’s ever seen because this was the lowest level."