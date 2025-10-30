Politics Donald Trump Whines About Working 'Really Hard' After Chuck Schumer Calls Asia Trip a 'Total Dud' Source: mega Donald Trump took to Truth Social to claim Chuck Schumer's criticism of his Asia trip was 'almost treasonous' and whine about working 'really hard.' Allie Fasanella Oct. 30 2025, Published 1:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump is not happy with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. While en route back to Washington following his Asia tour on Thursday, October 30, the enraged president took aim at Schumer's criticism of his trip. Schumer said on the Senate floor on Wednesday, October 29, that Trump's trip had been "a total dud." Taking to Truth Social, Trump declared that Schumer's comments were "almost treasonous" while complaining about working "really hard, 24/7."

Source: mega Donald Trump went on a tangent about working 'really hard' on Thursday, October 30.

The divisive real estate mogul also claimed that Schumer "knows it was a spectacular success" and added that he "took in trillions of dollars." Trump's outburst comes as many have been questioning the state of his health and ability to lead the country. Former CNN journalist Don Lemon, for one, mocked the two-time president for "stumbling and bumbling and mumbling" during his Asia trip" on an episode of his show on Tuesday, October 28.

Source: mega Chuck Schumer referred to Donald Trump's Asia trip as 'a total dud.'

Lemon pointed out that Trump appeared to need help walking, claiming the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi "had to guide him around." He compared him to an uncle who "gets a little too lit at the cookout" and declared, "The man has lost it." The former television anchor also called out Trump's inner circle for ignoring signs of the president's decline and can't "admit that it's over."

Source: mega Donald Trump called Chuck Schumer's criticism of his Asia trip 'almost treasonous.'

Lemon further blasted the Republicans around Trump for "pretending" that he's mentally and physically fit to lead. "All this concern about Biden, what about Trump now?" he said. "Instead of pulling him aside, they keep putting him out there. That’s not loyalty. That’s using somebody."

Source: mega Donald Trump claimed he 'took in trillions of dollars' on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, Trump threatened to expand the use of military forces in U.S. cities in a speech aboard the USS George Washington in Yokohama, Japan, on Tuesday, October 28. "We have cities that have trouble. We can’t have cities that are troubled and we’re sending in our National Guard," Trump told the crowd. "And if we need more than the National Guard, we’ll send more than the National Guard, because we’re going to have safe cities. We’re not going to have people killed in our cities."