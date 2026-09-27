Donald Trump Confronts Kaitlan Collins at UN Then Posts About Her After Midnight
Sept. 27 2026, Published 10:42 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump’s long-running feud with CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins intensified after he encountered her at the United Nations and questioned why she was covering him.
Collins was reporting from the U.N. days after Trump barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House. Her network subsequently joined the other two outlets in filing a federal lawsuit seeking to restore access.
An Unexpected Encounter at the U.N.
“You should not be here covering me,” Trump told Collins as he and first lady Melania Trump entered the U.N. headquarters. “You said you weren’t going to cover me. You shouldn’t be covering.”
“The United Nations allowed us in, sir,” she replied.
Collins later explained that the United Nations had accredited her and disputed Trump’s contention that CNN had pledged to stop covering him.
“The president himself there was saying something that CNN has never asserted about not covering him,” Collins later clarified on Anderson Cooper 360°. “We’ve never said that.”
“The president is the one who’s trying to dictate how we cover him,” Collins added. “And of course, it is still our job to do so.”
- Donald Trump Snaps at Kaitlan Collins Again After She Shows Up to UN Summit Despite His CNN Ban: 'You Should Not Be Here'
- Donald Trump Claims 'Third Rate Reporter' Kaitlan Collins Has POTUS 'Addiction' in Late-Night Rant
- Kaitlan Collins Exposes Donald Trump's Lie About CNN Ban: 'We've Never Said That'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kimmel Finds an Opening
Jimmy Kimmel described Collins’ presence as “a very unwelcome surprise” for Trump during the September 22 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
“How can anybody be so afraid of someone named Kaitlan?” Kimmel asked.
He also addressed the response by the five major television networks, which suspended presidential pool coverage after the White House prevented CNN from completing its scheduled assignment on September 21.
“There’s nothing this man loves more than being on television,” Kimmel said. “And right now, thanks to his own dumb actions, the only camera at the White House is the Ring camera Melania had mounted on her bedroom door to keep him out of it.”
Trump Escalates His Attack
Around midnight, the president published two Truth Social posts attacking Collins and CNN.
One included a video titled “Day in the life of a CNN Reporter,” featuring comedian Patrick W. Cutler wearing a blond wig, red dress and lipstick while portraying a reporter eager to “bash Trump 24/7.” The video did not identify the CNN star or indicate that Cutler was specifically impersonating her.
In the other post, the POTUS called Collins a “Third Rate ‘Reporter’” and claimed she had a “TRUMP addiction.”