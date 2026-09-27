or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Confronts Kaitlan Collins at UN Then Posts About Her After Midnight

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump confronted CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins during an encounter at the United Nations.

Profile Image

Sept. 27 2026, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump’s long-running feud with CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins intensified after he encountered her at the United Nations and questioned why she was covering him.

Collins was reporting from the U.N. days after Trump barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House. Her network subsequently joined the other two outlets in filing a federal lawsuit seeking to restore access.

Article continues below advertisement

An Unexpected Encounter at the U.N.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donald Trump insisted that CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins should not be there to cover him.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump insisted that CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins should not be there to cover him.

“You should not be here covering me,” Trump told Collins as he and first lady Melania Trump entered the U.N. headquarters. “You said you weren’t going to cover me. You shouldn’t be covering.”

“The United Nations allowed us in, sir,” she replied.

Collins later explained that the United Nations had accredited her and disputed Trump’s contention that CNN had pledged to stop covering him.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kaitlan Collins defended CNN’s continued coverage of the president.
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins defended CNN’s continued coverage of the president.

“The president himself there was saying something that CNN has never asserted about not covering him,” Collins later clarified on Anderson Cooper 360°. “We’ve never said that.”

“The president is the one who’s trying to dictate how we cover him,” Collins added. “And of course, it is still our job to do so.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel Finds an Opening

Image of Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s reaction to Kaitlan Collins’ presence at the U.N.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s reaction to Kaitlan Collins’ presence at the U.N.

Jimmy Kimmel described Collins’ presence as “a very unwelcome surprise” for Trump during the September 22 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

“How can anybody be so afraid of someone named Kaitlan?” Kimmel asked.

He also addressed the response by the five major television networks, which suspended presidential pool coverage after the White House prevented CNN from completing its scheduled assignment on September 21.

“There’s nothing this man loves more than being on television,” Kimmel said. “And right now, thanks to his own dumb actions, the only camera at the White House is the Ring camera Melania had mounted on her bedroom door to keep him out of it.”

Trump Escalates His Attack

Image of Donald Trump attacked Kaitlan Collins and CNN in hisTruth Social posts.
Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL

Donald Trump attacked Kaitlan Collins and CNN in hisTruth Social posts.

Around midnight, the president published two Truth Social posts attacking Collins and CNN.

One included a video titled “Day in the life of a CNN Reporter,” featuring comedian Patrick W. Cutler wearing a blond wig, red dress and lipstick while portraying a reporter eager to “bash Trump 24/7.” The video did not identify the CNN star or indicate that Cutler was specifically impersonating her.

In the other post, the POTUS called Collins a “Third Rate ‘Reporter’” and claimed she had a “TRUMP addiction.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.