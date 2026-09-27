Donald Trump Confronts Kaitlan Collins at UN Then Posts About Her After Midnight

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump’s long-running feud with CNN Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins intensified after he encountered her at the United Nations and questioned why she was covering him. Collins was reporting from the U.N. days after Trump barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House. Her network subsequently joined the other two outlets in filing a federal lawsuit seeking to restore access.

Article continues below advertisement

An Unexpected Encounter at the U.N.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump insisted that CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins should not be there to cover him.

“You should not be here covering me,” Trump told Collins as he and first lady Melania Trump entered the U.N. headquarters. “You said you weren’t going to cover me. You shouldn’t be covering.” “The United Nations allowed us in, sir,” she replied. Collins later explained that the United Nations had accredited her and disputed Trump’s contention that CNN had pledged to stop covering him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins defended CNN’s continued coverage of the president.

“The president himself there was saying something that CNN has never asserted about not covering him,” Collins later clarified on Anderson Cooper 360°. “We’ve never said that.” “The president is the one who’s trying to dictate how we cover him,” Collins added. “And of course, it is still our job to do so.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kimmel Finds an Opening

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s reaction to Kaitlan Collins’ presence at the U.N.

Jimmy Kimmel described Collins’ presence as “a very unwelcome surprise” for Trump during the September 22 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “How can anybody be so afraid of someone named Kaitlan?” Kimmel asked. He also addressed the response by the five major television networks, which suspended presidential pool coverage after the White House prevented CNN from completing its scheduled assignment on September 21. “There’s nothing this man loves more than being on television,” Kimmel said. “And right now, thanks to his own dumb actions, the only camera at the White House is the Ring camera Melania had mounted on her bedroom door to keep him out of it.”

Trump Escalates His Attack

Source: @realDonaldTrump/TRUTH SOCIAL Donald Trump attacked Kaitlan Collins and CNN in hisTruth Social posts.