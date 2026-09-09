Donald Trump Unloads on 'Dumb' and 'Unhappy' CNN Reporter Kaitlan Collins in Scathing Rant
Sept. 9 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump attacked frequent target and CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins via Truth Social on Tuesday, September 8.
The outburst followed a segment on her prime-time show, The Source, which focused on polling data regarding the public's view of his economic policies.
In his social media post, Trump lashed out at Collins' show and her panel of commentators, writing, “Very dumb and unhappy Fake News CNN 'reporter,' Kaitlan Collins (really low ratings, also!), had a panel where discussions were all FICTION AND LIES. You would think that CNN, which is suffering terribly in the TV Ratings, would get rid of their 3rd rate 'anchors,' and try to bring credibility back to their once storied network.”
What Triggered Donald Trump's Diss?
The primary trigger for Trump's post appeared to be a broadcast on The Source discussing high inflation and public economic dissatisfaction.
During the segment, Collins juxtaposed video clips of Trump claiming the economy is performing at record highs with a recent Reuters/Ipsos survey showing 71 percent of Americans disapprove of his economic leadership.
The panel — which featured CNN Political Director David Chalian, Democratic strategist Paul Begala and former Mitt Romney advisor Kevin Madden — concluded that real-world financial burdens matter more to voters than official political messaging.
Trump did not dispute any specific economic data or statements in his post.
This latest rant is part of an ongoing history of public clashes between Trump and Collins.
In December 2025, Trump called Collins "stupid" and "nasty" in an online post.
In February 2026, he called her the "worst reporter" and claimed she "never smiles" after she pressed him on questions regarding Jeffrey Epstein.
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Inside Donald Trump's Dynamic With Kaitlan Collins
In July, at the White House Correspondents' Dinner redux, Trump openly mocked her journalism award, again criticizing her for not smiling, and compared her to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Collins has not publicly commented on Trump's latest remarks while a CNN spokesperson defended Collins.
“Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional journalist, reporting every day from the White House and the field with real depth and tenacity. She skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day, which audiences around the world know they can trust,” a network spokesperson told Mediaite.
CNN Praises Kaitlan Collins
Appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, Collins explained why she deliberately avoids losing her professional composure.
She noted, “I try to be myself, but I also want my interviews to be about the person I’m questioning and their answers, because typically they’re lawmakers and people who get paid taxpayer dollars. So I try to keep the focus on them and the question at hand.”
In a July discussion about her years covering Trump, Collins shared that his insults don't surprise her. She said she stays unflappable and keeps the public's attention on the non-answers or deflections a political figure gives, rather than her personal feelings.