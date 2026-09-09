Politics Donald Trump Unloads on 'Dumb' and 'Unhappy' CNN Reporter Kaitlan Collins in Scathing Rant Source: MEGA Donald Trump attacked CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins in another social media post after she reported on the majority of Americans being unhappy with the economy. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 9 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump attacked frequent target and CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins via Truth Social on Tuesday, September 8. The outburst followed a segment on her prime-time show, The Source, which focused on polling data regarding the public's view of his economic policies. In his social media post, Trump lashed out at Collins' show and her panel of commentators, writing, “Very dumb and unhappy Fake News CNN 'reporter,' Kaitlan Collins (really low ratings, also!), had a panel where discussions were all FICTION AND LIES. You would think that CNN, which is suffering terribly in the TV Ratings, would get rid of their 3rd rate 'anchors,' and try to bring credibility back to their once storied network.”

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What Triggered Donald Trump's Diss?

Source: MEGA The president called Kaitlan Collins 'very dumb' in a September 8 Truth Social post.

The primary trigger for Trump's post appeared to be a broadcast on The Source discussing high inflation and public economic dissatisfaction. During the segment, Collins juxtaposed video clips of Trump claiming the economy is performing at record highs with a recent Reuters/Ipsos survey showing 71 percent of Americans disapprove of his economic leadership. The panel — which featured CNN Political Director David Chalian, Democratic strategist Paul Begala and former Mitt Romney advisor Kevin Madden — concluded that real-world financial burdens matter more to voters than official political messaging.

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Source: MEGA The president dissed the CNN star after her segment about the majority of Americans being unhappy with the economy.

Trump did not dispute any specific economic data or statements in his post. This latest rant is part of an ongoing history of public clashes between Trump and Collins. In December 2025, Trump called Collins "stupid" and "nasty" in an online post. In February 2026, he called her the "worst reporter" and claimed she "never smiles" after she pressed him on questions regarding Jeffrey Epstein.

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Inside Donald Trump's Dynamic With Kaitlan Collins

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has called out the reporter for not smiling while she's on the job.

In July, at the White House Correspondents' Dinner redux, Trump openly mocked her journalism award, again criticizing her for not smiling, and compared her to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Collins has not publicly commented on Trump's latest remarks while a CNN spokesperson defended Collins. “Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional journalist, reporting every day from the White House and the field with real depth and tenacity. She skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day, which audiences around the world know they can trust,” a network spokesperson told Mediaite.

CNN Praises Kaitlan Collins

Source: MEGA CNN defended Kaitlan Collins, praising her reporting and tenacity.