Kristi Noem Mocked After Credit­ing Donald Trump With Stopping Hurricanes: 'Peak Cult Energy'

Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem sparked backlash after crediting Donald Trump with preventing hurricanes.

Dec. 3 2025, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

Kristi Noem is getting roasted online after suggesting Donald Trump somehow has the power to control the weather.

The Secretary of Homeland Security made the eyebrow-raising comment during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, December 2, when she praised Trump for supposedly stopping hurricanes this year.

“You made it through the hurricane season without a hurricane,” Noem told Trump.

“Yeah,” he replied as the room burst into laughter.

Source: MEGA

Kristi Noem praised Donald Trump for preventing hurricanes.

“And so FEMA — you kept the hurricanes away, we appreciate that,” she added, doubling down.

Naturally, critics went in on Noem's remarks.

Source: MEGA

Critics immediately mocked the comment online.

“Kristi Noem thanking Trump for keeping the hurricanes away is peak cult energy. Next she’ll tell him: Sir, the sun rose this morning because of you,” one person ranted on X.

Another chimed in, “So now he's the mighty Trump, the god of Thunder?”

Someone else joked, “Next up: giving him credit for sunny days and melting snow,” while another piled on with, “Next up: applauding him for keeping traffic jams off the roads.”

One more added, “Thankfully we have Storm as our president, and he chased the hurricanes away.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has been mocked for claiming unrealistic accomplishments.

As OK! previously reported, he recently declared he personally stopped several wars around the world.

"As the Department of War, we won everything. We won everything," he said on August 25. "I’ve stopped all of these wars. I’ve stopped them. A big one would have been India and Pakistan. We stopped them all. We stopped three wars."

Source: MEGA

Social media users joked about Donald Trump controlling the weather.

He then brought up Africa, defending himself against accusations of racism while insisting he resolved a decades-long conflict.

"I love Black people and I did great with the vote with the Black people — but they say, 'He’s a racist, he’s a racist.' I said really?" he said. "For 35 years the war waged between Rwanda and the Republic of the Congo.... Nine million people were killed… That went on for more than 30 years — 34, 35 years — and I stopped it."

Trump insisted leaders would soon sign agreements confirming the war’s end.

"But, I got it stopped and saved a lot of lives," he said. "The Congo, it’s deep into the deepest and darkest Africa. I got that war stopped. Nobody else could have done that. We did a lot of jobs, a lot of wars were stopped that nobody thought would be possible."

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump also claimed he personally stopped several global wars.

But social media users weren’t buying any of it.

One person pointed out, “The first and second Congo Wars were in the '90s and early 2000s. He had nothing to do with it.”

Another added, “He is clearly going senile, and is mentally unfit while his staff runs the autopen.”

Others called his comments delusional, with one writing, “It's so weird that all these countries he says he stopped wars in keep saying he had nothing to do with it..."

Another frustrated American summed it up, writing: "I’m struggling to understand what the h--- our president thinks he’s doing. These rants are getting even more bizarre than I could have ever imagined."

