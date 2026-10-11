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Donald Trump 'Couldn't Resist a Double Take' at Natalie Harp During Rally, Body Language Expert Claims: 'He Clearly Looked at Her Butt'

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Jimmy Kimmel and Natalie Harp.
Source: MEGA; JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel analyzed Donald Trump’s glance at Natalie Harp as experts debated what it meant.

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Oct. 11 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel slowed down President Donald Trump’s glance at Natalie Harp and turned it into a late-night punchline, but experts disagree over what the footage actually reveals.

The clip came from a campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, where Trump summoned his 35-year-old executive assistant to bring him an executive order. After signing it and handing the folder back, Trump appeared to perform a double take as Harp walked away.

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Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE
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Jimmy Kimmel Spots a Lingering Look

Image of Jimmy Kimmel replayed Donald Trump’s interaction with aide Natalie Harp in slow motion.
Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel replayed Donald Trump’s interaction with aide Natalie Harp in slow motion.

Kimmel introduced Harp as Trump’s “Human Printer” and “number one fan,” joking that the president appeared to be “in love.”

The host replayed Trump’s reaction in slow motion, suggesting the expression revealed his attraction to an aide who regularly remains close to him at public events.

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Image of Donald Trump appeared to take a second look at Natalie Harp as she walked away from the stage.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to take a second look at Natalie Harp as she walked away from the stage.

“Kimmel is not wrong in his analysis,” said body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown, CSP.

“Trump looked at Harp, gave her the folder, put his hand on her back and tried to get back to the podium,” she explained. “But he couldn't resist a quick double take as she walked off. He clearly looked at her butt. And then as he tried to get back to his speech, gave her a lingering gaze as she walked off.”

Brown said the duration and direction of Trump’s attention made the exchange notable.

“​​There is something to pausing before starting your speech. But here he's clearly not using that time to enhance his stage presence,” she noted. “We give things we like to look at a longer look.”

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Slow Motion May Change the Meaning

Image of Non-verbal intelligence expert Sean Johns agreed that Donald Trump tracked Natalie Harp but said his intent was unclear.
Source: MEGA

Non-verbal intelligence expert Sean Johns agreed that Donald Trump tracked Natalie Harp but said his intent was unclear.

Non-verbal intelligence expert Sean Johns agreed that Trump continued watching Harp, but cautioned against treating attention as proof of attraction.

“That look is real, and it lasts longer than people think,” said Sean Johns, non-verbal intelligence expert and founder of BodyLytics. “That is a sustained tracking look, not a passing glance, and it is a genuine attention cue.”

Harp was no longer visible in the footage while Trump watched the side of the stage, however, leaving his motivation uncertain.

Image of Sean Johns said Jimmy Kimmel’s slow-motion editing emphasized Donald Trump’s attention without proving attraction.
Source: MEGA

Sean Johns said Jimmy Kimmel’s slow-motion editing emphasized Donald Trump’s attention without proving attraction.

“What the footage cannot tell you is what that attention means,” Johns cautioned. “That fits a man checking that the person he relies on most is where he expects her to be just as easily as it fits attraction.”

Johns also argued that Kimmel’s editing encouraged viewers to accept the comedian’s interpretation.

“Kimmel's slow motion is doing a lot of the work,” he said.

“Trump's baseline on a rally stage is to play to the crowd, so turning away from it to follow one person off stage is the notable part,” he noted. “That is a read about attention, not intent.”

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