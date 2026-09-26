Jimmy Kimmel Finds the Silver Lining in Donald Trump’s White House Media Ban

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Trump’s ‘My House’ Correction

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump’s reference to the White House as ‘the people’s house.’

“There’s something wrong with a country that can allow people to write purposely negative stories,” Trump said. “Now, if they want to write them, that’s fine. But I don’t have to let them into my… into the people’s house.” “He almost slipped and told the truth there,” Kimmel responded. “It’s the people’s house!” he added. “It’s the people’s house that he knocked down without consulting any of the people.”

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Natalie Harp Enters the Joke

Source: MEGA The host joked about Natalie Harp’s reported role in the media ban.

Kimmel also addressed reports that Trump aide Natalie Harp showed the president critical coverage before he announced the ban. “Some reports say that the president of the president’s fan club, human printer Natalie Harp, showed him a bunch of negative coverage from political CNN and MS NOW, and that is when he made this decision to kick them to the curb,” Kimmel said. The “human printer” nickname refers to Harp’s practice of supplying Trump with printed news stories. “Poor Natalie Harp, can you imagine how many diapers she had to change after that incident?” Kimmel joked. “Let’s get you up on the koala changing table, sir.”

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The Press Pool Goes Silent

Source: MEGA Donald Trump spoke as Marine One’s noise drowned him out.

The White House also prevented CNN from completing its scheduled television pool assignment. ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC declined to substitute, leaving no primary network crew to record designated presidential events. That included Trump’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new $13 million helicopter landing pad on the White House South Lawn. Footage showed Trump speaking while Marine One drowned out his voice. “There was no microphone there, so nobody could hear him,” Kimmel said after showing the clip. “I have to say, I like him better this way.”

Even Fox News Joined the Response

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel highlighted Fox News’ participation in the press pool response.