NEWS Donald Trump Looks Exhausted as He Ditches Tie and Slaps His Leg During White House Return With Natalie Harp Trailing Behind Him Source: MEGA Natalie Harp and Donald Trump are rarely far from each other, but observers noted an unusual distance between them during a recent exit from Air Force One. Paul F. P. Pogue Oct. 6 2026, Updated 3:04 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump’s bizarre personal habits are once again under scrutiny, even as he seemingly visually distances himself from his assistant Natalie Harp. At his recent appearance at a Nebraska rally, he called the 35-year-old Harp a “perfect person," compared her to a model on The Price is Right and appeared to gaze at her while she walked away. But on the trip home from the Ohio rally over the weekend, Trump emerged from Air Force One alone.

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Donald Trump Was Seen Slapping His Thigh

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp, Donald Trump's aide, is rarely far from her boss.

The 80-year-old president appeared exhausted as he exited Air Force One, with witnesses noting that he was holding tightly to the handrail and inexplicably slapped his thigh before crossing the tarmac to board Marine One. Others noted that Natalie Harp, who is usually mere steps behind the president, waited until well after Trump existed to disembark herself.

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'The Feed Cuts Before Natalie Harp'

Source: MEGA The famously image-conscious president ditched his necktie before returning to the White House recently.

“The feed cuts before Natalie Harp. I doubt he left her in Ohio,” wrote one commenter on X. “He has no tie on and is making some personal adjustments.” Trump’s critics have frequently analyzed his photographs to note out-of-place elements, not all of which have been given a clear explanation. His face frequently droops on one side, and he often has swollen ankles. White House statements have attributed these to chronic venous insufficiency, but outside observers claim that they could be signs of a stroke.

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Donald Trump Frequently Dozes Through Meetings

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp is a constant fixture in the Oval Office during important events.

Similarly, he frequently sports bruises on the backs of both hands that are covered up with makeup, with varying degrees of effectiveness. The White House has claimed this is because he shakes so many hands. He also frequently dozes off during White House meetings, which aides dismiss as simply closing his eyes.

No Explanation Given for Unusual Behavior

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp and Donald Trump have been seen together nearly constantly during his whirlwind campaign tour.