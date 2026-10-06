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Donald Trump Looks Exhausted as He Ditches Tie and Slaps His Leg During White House Return With Natalie Harp Trailing Behind Him

Image of Natalie Harp and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp and Donald Trump are rarely far from each other, but observers noted an unusual distance between them during a recent exit from Air Force One.

Oct. 6 2026, Updated 3:04 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump’s bizarre personal habits are once again under scrutiny, even as he seemingly visually distances himself from his assistant Natalie Harp.

At his recent appearance at a Nebraska rally, he called the 35-year-old Harp a “perfect person," compared her to a model on The Price is Right and appeared to gaze at her while she walked away. But on the trip home from the Ohio rally over the weekend, Trump emerged from Air Force One alone.

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Donald Trump Was Seen Slapping His Thigh

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Image of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp, Donald Trump's aide, is rarely far from her boss.

The 80-year-old president appeared exhausted as he exited Air Force One, with witnesses noting that he was holding tightly to the handrail and inexplicably slapped his thigh before crossing the tarmac to board Marine One.

Others noted that Natalie Harp, who is usually mere steps behind the president, waited until well after Trump existed to disembark herself.

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'The Feed Cuts Before Natalie Harp'

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The famously image-conscious president ditched his necktie before returning to the White House recently.

“The feed cuts before Natalie Harp. I doubt he left her in Ohio,” wrote one commenter on X. “He has no tie on and is making some personal adjustments.”

Trump’s critics have frequently analyzed his photographs to note out-of-place elements, not all of which have been given a clear explanation. His face frequently droops on one side, and he often has swollen ankles. White House statements have attributed these to chronic venous insufficiency, but outside observers claim that they could be signs of a stroke.

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Donald Trump Frequently Dozes Through Meetings

Image of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp is a constant fixture in the Oval Office during important events.

Similarly, he frequently sports bruises on the backs of both hands that are covered up with makeup, with varying degrees of effectiveness. The White House has claimed this is because he shakes so many hands. He also frequently dozes off during White House meetings, which aides dismiss as simply closing his eyes.

No Explanation Given for Unusual Behavior

Image of Natalie Harp and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp and Donald Trump have been seen together nearly constantly during his whirlwind campaign tour.

More recently, he has begun to slap his thigh sharply as he walks, especially up and down stairs as he did on Air Force One when returning from Ohio. Various observers have had their own speculations, from neurological illness to wearing a heavy brace that also causes bulging around his waistline. No explanation has been given for either the slapping or the bulges.

Harp’s relationship with Trump has been the subject of great scrutiny in recent months. She is said to have been involved in policy decisions such as a recent ad buy praising himself or banning CNN and other media outlets from the White House. It’s been reported that the Secret Service was concerned about her closeness to him, and that colleagues have dubbed her “the human printer” for her habit of printing out hard copies of positive news stories to soothe his temper.

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