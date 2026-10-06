or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Whisks Natalie Harp Away Again After Late-Night Trip as Midterms Approach With Intense Effort From His Loyal Aide

Image of Donald Trump and Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Despite criticism of the appropriateness of their relationship, Donald Trump continues to keep aide Natalie Harp close at his side.

Oct. 6 2026, Updated 1:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s relationship with his 35-year-old executive assistant Natalie Harp has been raising eyebrows for months, attracting attention, criticism, and even a viral Jimmy Kimmel skit and Saturday Night Live sketch.

But that doesn’t seem to have affected his relationship with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Harp Is a Constant Presence Around Donald Trump

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump rarely travels without Natalie Harp close at hand.

Observers note that Harp seems more glued to Trump’s side than ever as the president engaged in a busy campaign schedule of rallies and appearances to shore up Republican support for the midterm elections.

Harp is often as reliable a sight with her ever-present shoulder bag as the military aide who carries the “nuclear football,” and usually just as close at hand.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Plans a 17-State Series of Campaign Events

image of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

News reporters have suggested that the Secret Service is concerned about Natalie Harp's closeness to Donald Trump.

Harp remained by Trump's side on his recent trips to rallies in Nebraska and Ohio, and all indications are that she and her shoulder bag will continue to be a constant presence. It’s been reported that even the Secret Service is allegedly concerned about their relationship.

The 17-state midterm swing comes not long after the revelation of adoring personal letters from Harp to Trump. Written in Sharpie and left where Trump can find them, critics suggested they were more appropriate for a lovesick teen than a federal employee and her boss.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Thank You for Being My Guardian and Protector'

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has seemed tired when returning home from campaign trips.

After an embarrassing incident in Scotland, she wrote a fawning apology: "I want things to always be right between us. I also know I’ve been distracted all week, forgetting to eat throughout the days and even forgetting to sleep."

In another case, she wrote, "You are all that matters to me. I don’t want to ever let you down. Thank you for being my Guardian and Protector in this life."

And in one that raises questions about the nature of their dynamic, she wrote he had the “absolute right to cuss me out, if need be, when I deserve it, because no one knows or cares about me more."

Colleagues Call Her 'The Human Printer'

Image of Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp has picked up the nickname of 'human printer' because she's always ready to placate Donald Trump's ego with hard copies of positive news coverage.

Aides have dubbed Harp “the human printer” because she keeps a portable printer at hand to calm Trump’s mood with fresh copies of positive news about himself.

During Trump’s first administration, the task of delivering the folder of happy stories to Trump was a prized task among aides, but it seems that Harp now has this responsibility locked down.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.