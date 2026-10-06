Donald Trump Whisks Natalie Harp Away Again After Late-Night Trip as Midterms Approach With Intense Effort From His Loyal Aide

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Harp Is a Constant Presence Around Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Donald Trump rarely travels without Natalie Harp close at hand.

Observers note that Harp seems more glued to Trump’s side than ever as the president engaged in a busy campaign schedule of rallies and appearances to shore up Republican support for the midterm elections. Harp is often as reliable a sight with her ever-present shoulder bag as the military aide who carries the “nuclear football,” and usually just as close at hand.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Plans a 17-State Series of Campaign Events

Source: MEGA News reporters have suggested that the Secret Service is concerned about Natalie Harp's closeness to Donald Trump.

Harp remained by Trump's side on his recent trips to rallies in Nebraska and Ohio, and all indications are that she and her shoulder bag will continue to be a constant presence. It’s been reported that even the Secret Service is allegedly concerned about their relationship. The 17-state midterm swing comes not long after the revelation of adoring personal letters from Harp to Trump. Written in Sharpie and left where Trump can find them, critics suggested they were more appropriate for a lovesick teen than a federal employee and her boss.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Thank You for Being My Guardian and Protector'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has seemed tired when returning home from campaign trips.

After an embarrassing incident in Scotland, she wrote a fawning apology: "I want things to always be right between us. I also know I’ve been distracted all week, forgetting to eat throughout the days and even forgetting to sleep." In another case, she wrote, "You are all that matters to me. I don’t want to ever let you down. Thank you for being my Guardian and Protector in this life." And in one that raises questions about the nature of their dynamic, she wrote he had the “absolute right to cuss me out, if need be, when I deserve it, because no one knows or cares about me more."

Colleagues Call Her 'The Human Printer'

Source: MEGA Natalie Harp has picked up the nickname of 'human printer' because she's always ready to placate Donald Trump's ego with hard copies of positive news coverage.