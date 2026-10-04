Jimmy Kimmel's Monologue Gets Interrupted by a Parody Natalie Harp: 'I Can't Wipe You Backstage'

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An Assistant Ready to Do Everything

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel’s fictional assistant interrupted his monologue while carrying his belongings.

After entering the set, Natalie removed lint from Kimmel’s suit and offered to post “Truths” for him. When he asked her to sit down, she took a place on the floor beside his feet. Kimmel helped her stand, prompting another burst of admiration.

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Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE The Natalie Harp character exaggerated the devoted behavior associated with Donald Trump’s aide.

“Your hands are so soft and your body’s so strong,” she told him. The host became increasingly uncomfortable as his assistant insisted she existed solely to serve him.

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The Reported Letters Behind the Parody

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel appeared increasingly uncomfortable as the parody assistant praised him.

The language drew from letters Harp reportedly wrote to Trump, including one in which she described him as her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.” “You are all that matters to me,” Harp wrote in another message. “I don’t want to ever let you down.” Harp has remained close to Trump since joining his political operation in 2022. She earned the nickname “human printer” for supplying him with favorable stories, conducting searches and helping prepare potential Truth Social posts. In 2023, she reportedly climbed into the trunk area of an SUV so she could accompany Trump’s entourage to his Manhattan court appearance.

Parody Natalie Harp Refuses to Go Backstage

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney appeared to portray the fictional assistant.