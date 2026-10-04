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Jimmy Kimmel's Monologue Gets Interrupted by a Parody Natalie Harp: 'I Can't Wipe You Backstage'

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Natalie Harp.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel parodied Donald Trump aide Natalie Harp on his show.

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Oct. 4 2026, Published 9:49 a.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel's September 24 monologue was interrupted by an assistant named Natalie who arrived carrying his golf clubs, briefcase and laptop, and possessing no apparent concept of professional boundaries.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! character parodied Natalie Harp, President Donald Trump’s executive assistant, who frequently accompanies him and supplies him with printed articles and suggested social media posts.

“This man is my guardian and my protector,” Kimmel’s Natalie announced.

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An Assistant Ready to Do Everything

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Image of Jimmy Kimmel’s fictional assistant interrupted his monologue while carrying his belongings.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel’s fictional assistant interrupted his monologue while carrying his belongings.

After entering the set, Natalie removed lint from Kimmel’s suit and offered to post “Truths” for him. When he asked her to sit down, she took a place on the floor beside his feet.

Kimmel helped her stand, prompting another burst of admiration.

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Image of The Natalie Harp character exaggerated the devoted behavior associated with Donald Trump’s aide.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

The Natalie Harp character exaggerated the devoted behavior associated with Donald Trump’s aide.

“Your hands are so soft and your body’s so strong,” she told him.

The host became increasingly uncomfortable as his assistant insisted she existed solely to serve him.

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The Reported Letters Behind the Parody

Image of Jimmy Kimmel appeared increasingly uncomfortable as the parody assistant praised him.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel appeared increasingly uncomfortable as the parody assistant praised him.

The language drew from letters Harp reportedly wrote to Trump, including one in which she described him as her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.”

“You are all that matters to me,” Harp wrote in another message. “I don’t want to ever let you down.”

Harp has remained close to Trump since joining his political operation in 2022. She earned the nickname “human printer” for supplying him with favorable stories, conducting searches and helping prepare potential Truth Social posts.

In 2023, she reportedly climbed into the trunk area of an SUV so she could accompany Trump’s entourage to his Manhattan court appearance.

Parody Natalie Harp Refuses to Go Backstage

Image of Jimmy Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney appeared to portray the fictional assistant.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney appeared to portray the fictional assistant.

Kimmel eventually asked sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez to remove Natalie from the stage, but she resisted the idea of being separated from him.

“I can’t see you backstage! I can’t hear you backstage. I cannot smell you backstage. I can’t wipe you backstage. I’m here to serve you,” she cried.

“Have you even seen my tattoo?” she continued. “I am not a backstage girl. I want to be right here. Your wife doesn’t deserve you!”

In a twist, the performer playing Natalie appeared to be Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, who is also an executive producer and co-head writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

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