Donald Trump's Courtroom Smells 'Musty,' Claims Fox News' Laura Ingraham
Does Donald Trump smell? Fox News host Laura Ingraham claimed the courtroom where the ex-president's trial is taking place reeks.
"To give you a sense of what the GOP front-runner has been dealing with the past three weeks: The air is musty," Ingraham said on an episode of The Ingraham Angle, adding that the "floors are old" and the "benches [are] hard oak."
As OK! previously reported, Ben Meiselas, founder of MeidasTouch, claimed he had "credible" sources who informed him the ex-president had been "farting" in the courtroom.
"It's a putrid odor in the courtroom," Meiselas said on his podcast, adding that even Trump's lawyers were "repulsed by the scent and the smell."
This wouldn't be the first time Trump's stench has made headlines. In 2023, people came out of the woodwork to share how he's tough to be around because of the smell!
"It’s not good. The best way to describe it … take armpits, ketchup, a butt, and … makeup and put that all in a blender and bottle that as a cologne. That’s kind of that. I’ve been amazed that everybody is just kind of learning about this now," former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger said while appearing on The MeidasTouch Network.
Kinzinger was the first to share his experience with Trump.
"I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor," Kinzinger wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 16, 2023. "It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can."
- 'They Are Afraid I Would Win': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Accuses Donald Trump and Joe Biden of 'Colluding' to Keep Him Out of Upcoming Debates
- Donald Trump's Private Plane Clips Another Parked Corporate Jet at Florida Airport
- Stormy Daniels and Her Husband Consider Fleeing the U.S. If Donald Trump Isn't Found Guilty in Hush Money Trial: 'We Would Like to Get on With Our Lives'
In a viral TikTok video, user @bestofajack04 claimed Trump was kicked out of a steakhouse in the '80s because people were complaining about his odor.
“Years ago I posted about Trump being kicked out of Keens Steakhouse in Manhattan, where I was eating with my father in 1983, because his smell was so offensive,” the TikToker alleged.
“This wasn’t an elderly thing – it was 1983. I wouldn’t make fun of Trump today if it was an elderly thing. That’s not what we do on the left. It happens to elderly people. Trump wasn’t elderly,” he continued.
The social media user then noted how everything played out. “We didn’t complain. The table next to him complained and the table behind him complained. We smelled it, but my father and I didn’t complain about it. Trump was not elderly. The smell was so f------- offensive that they finally had to ask him to leave, and he did leave, quietly, right by us and then wafted us," he claimed. “Trump’s been s-------- all over himself for almost 30 f--------- [years].”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!