'It's Not Good': Donald Trump Has a Distinct Smell of 'Armpits, Ketchup, a Butt and Makeup,' Former Congressman Claims
Former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger is pulling back the curtain when it comes to what Donald Trump smells like — just a few weeks after he confessed that the former president, 77, reeks.
"It’s not good. The best way to describe it … take armpits, ketchup, a butt, and … makeup and put that all in a blender and bottle that as a cologne. That’s kind of that. I’ve been amazed that everybody is just kind of learning about this now," he said while appearing on The MeidasTouch Network.
As OK! previously reported, Kinzinger was the first to discuss the businessman's stench.
"I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor," Kinzinger wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 16. "It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can."
Now, more and more people have come out of the woodwork to share their experiences about Trump.
In a viral TikTok video, user @bestofajack04 claimed Trump was kicked out of a steakhouse in the '80s because people were grumbling about his odor.
“Years ago I posted about Trump being kicked out of Keens Steakhouse in Manhattan, where I was eating with my father in 1983, because his smell was so offensive,” the TikToker alleged.
“This wasn’t an elderly thing – it was 1983. I wouldn’t make fun of Trump today if it was an elderly thing. That’s not what we do on the left. It happens to elderly people. Trump wasn’t elderly,” he continued.
The social media user then noted how everything went down. “We didn’t complain. The table next to him complained and the table behind him complained. We smelled it, but my father and I didn’t complain about it. Trump was not elderly. The smell was so f------- offensive that they finally had to ask him to leave, and he did leave, quietly, right by us and then wafted us," he claimed. “Trump’s been s-------- all over himself for almost 30 f--------- [years].”
Others then chimed in, sharing their own experiences with Trump.
“I did a project for Trump in 2017. 10/10 Can confirm the stink. Also, he never paid our company the 350k invoice for products and services,” while another claimed, “I heard this in the '90s from my neighbor who worked for him."