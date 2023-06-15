OK Magazine
Donald Trump Leaves Restaurant Without Paying After Offering Patrons 'Food for Everyone!'

Jun. 15 2023, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump abruptly left Versailles Restaurant Cuban Cuisine in Miami, Fla., without paying earlier this week, despite declaring, "Food for everyone!" to his crowd of supporters.

Trump's team arrived at the upscale eatery on Tuesday afternoon, June 13, following his arraignment, but the stop turned out to be little more than a photo-op, according to recent reports claiming the 77-year-old was only there for around 10 minutes, "leaving no time for anyone to eat anything, much less place an order."

"It turns out no one got anything," an outlet clarified. "Not even a cafecito to-go."

While the presidential hopeful's audience of admirers may not have gotten anything to eat from Versailles that day, according to one of Trump's aides, the staffers "picked up meat pies and pastries," noting that the "guava pastry was good."

This comes as the controversial businessman continues to deny any wrongdoing despite his recent 37-count indictment connected to alleged mishandling of classified documents, repeatedly declaring the ongoing legal proceedings against him to be nothing more than a "witch hunt" meant to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania," Trump wrote via Truth Social on Thursday, June 8.

"This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America," he added in a follow-up social media post. "We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline."

Trump was arraigned on Tuesday, June 13, where he pleaded "not guilty" to 37 counts, including: willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction.

The Trump aide spoke with The Messenger about the outing.

New Times reported that no one in the crowd received any free food.

