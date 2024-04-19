'Struggling With the Smell': Donald Trump Farts Up a Storm During His Criminal Trial as a Foul Stench Fills the Courtroom: Report

Ben Meiselas, co-founder of MeidasTouch and owner of Los Angeles Magazine, released a video on Friday, April 19, claiming that "Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom" and that it's "very stinky around him."

"I’m hearing it from actual credible people that as he’s kind of falling asleep," he told his viewers on MTN. "He’s actually passing gas and that his lawyers are really struggling with the smell."

Outspoken Trump critic George Conway commented on the video, writing, "Not that anyone should do anything with this information—but flatulent and fraudulent do rhyme."