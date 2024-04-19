'Struggling With the Smell': Donald Trump Farts Up a Storm During His Criminal Trial as a Foul Stench Fills the Courtroom: Report
There's a weird smell in the Manhattan 100 Centre Street Courthouse and multiple sources claim the foul stench is coming from former President Donald Trump who is allegedly farting throughout his hush money criminal trial.
Ben Meiselas, co-founder of MeidasTouch and owner of Los Angeles Magazine, released a video on Friday, April 19, claiming that "Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom" and that it's "very stinky around him."
"I’m hearing it from actual credible people that as he’s kind of falling asleep," he told his viewers on MTN. "He’s actually passing gas and that his lawyers are really struggling with the smell."
Outspoken Trump critic George Conway commented on the video, writing, "Not that anyone should do anything with this information—but flatulent and fraudulent do rhyme."
Other users on X, formerly known as Twitter, ridiculed the former president with this new claim.
One user commented, "Please, if there is a god, PLEASE have Donald Trump s--- himself in court. IT will be the funniest thing to ever happen in a courtroom in American history."
Another person commented, "I would put money down that millions of MAGA supporters would pay good money for the chair Trump farted in. This is only legally a joke."
A third user joked, "So going forward, every time he, or one of his lawyers says something we know is a lie, we can say 'Hey, that doesn’t pass the smell test?' ... I guess we know why Republicans started the F.A.R.T. brigade."
- Megyn Kelly Admits She Voted for Donald Trump in 2020 Because She Had 'Concerns for This Country'
- Donald Trump Eviscerated for Paying Staffer $105K to 'Show Him Uplifting News Articles' and Stroke His Ego: 'No Wonder He's Broke!'
- Megyn Kelly Claims There Is 'No Way in H---' She's Voting for President Joe Biden Due to His Stance on Transgender Issues
Earlier this week, the GOP Freedom Caucus launched a new group called the Floor Action Response Team, a Republican based group that have been refered to as "F.A.R.T."
The group was launched by Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to monitor the House floor in case Speaker Mike Johnson attempts to limit their power.
According to Politico, this group will make sure that no other Republicans try to rush through changes that would make it harder for lawmakers to oust Johnson from power or that would strip three Freedom Caucus members of a powerful perch they all hold.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, this isn't the first time Trump's alleged odor has caused a commotion.
In a viral TikTok video, user @bestofajack04 recounted one instance where the 77-year-old businessman was allegedly kicked out of a Manhattan steakhouse in the '80s after he got multiple complaints about his smell.
“Years ago I posted about Trump being kicked out of Keens Steakhouse in Manhattan, where I was eating with my father in 1983, because his smell was so offensive,” the TikToker alleged.
“This wasn’t an elderly thing – it was 1983. I wouldn’t make fun of Trump today if it was an elderly thing."