'Grow Up': Donald Trump Criticized for Calling Out White House Reporter for Wearing a Mask During Press Conference

Trump took questions from the press after announcing he signed a new executive order imposing 25 percent tariffs on imports of automobiles and certain auto parts on Monday, March 24.

Stein asked the GOP leader, "Mr. President, you said you want to return education control to the states. How would you handle it if a state like California were to put in place education policies that you don’t agree with?"

President Trump interrupted to comment on her mask, saying, "You know, I haven’t seen a mask in so long! You’re wearing a mask! So nice of you! I haven’t seen anybody wearing a mask in a long time. It’s good. You feel more comfortable, right?"

She replied, "Yes."

Trump then said, "Good. That’s good."