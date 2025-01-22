Donald Trump Threatens Russia With Taxes, Tariffs and Sanctions Over Vladimir Putin's Ongoing War With Ukraine
In a bold move to pressure Russia into negotiations with Kyiv, U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a series of threats aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of imposing sanctions on Russian exports if a deal is not reached soon.
Trump took to Truth Social to directly address Putin, calling on him to act swiftly to stop the ongoing conflict with Ukrainian forces.
The U.S. president wrote: "I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States and various other participating countries."
"Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way – and the easy way is always better,” he explained.
Trump ended his statement by claiming he's "always had a very good relationship" with Putin and that he "was not looking to turn Russia."
Trump's statements have elicited varied responses from Russian authorities.
While Putin acknowledged Trump's willingness to engage in dialogue, there remains apprehension over Trump's unpredictability and stern rhetoric regarding Putin's handling of the war.
Russian officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Polyanskiy, have expressed cautious optimism about the potential for negotiations with the Trump administration. However, the Kremlin has indicated a measured approach to peace talks, emphasizing the need to address the underlying causes of the conflict.
- Donald Trump Criticizes President Joe Biden's Nuclear 'Armageddon' Remarks, Says The U.S. Could 'End Up In World War III'
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy Cuts Off Donald Trump Bragging About His 'Very Good Relationship' With Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin
- Donald Trump Cryptically Comments It's 'Sad' Joe Biden Didn't Give Himself a Preemptive Pardon Before Leaving Office
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Polyanskiy responded to Trump's statement, stating: "It’s not merely the question of ending the war. It’s first and foremost the question of addressing the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis."
"So we have to see what the ‘deal’ means in President Trump’s understanding," the Russian official clarified.
Putin has repeatedly staked out a maximalist position for ending the war in recent months, demanding that Ukraine not join NATO, and that it adopt a neutral status and undergo some level of demilitarization.
Putin has previously described Trump as courageous on two occasions in regard to the assassination attempt against him at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., in July 2024.
In contrast, the commander-in-chief's rhetoric toward Russia has been harsher compared to where he was during his first term in office. He's made some of his harshest public criticisms of Putin and his leadership in recent months.
Soon after his inauguration on Monday, January 20, Trump said that his Russian counterpart was destroying the country by refusing to negotiate a ceasefire.
"He can’t be thrilled, he’s not doing so well," he told reporters, referring to Putin’s war. "Russia is bigger, they have more soldiers to lose, but that’s no way to run a country."