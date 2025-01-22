Donald Trump Threatens Russia With Taxes, Tariffs and Sanctions Over Vladimir Putin's Ongoing War With Ukraine

Trump took to Truth Social to directly address Putin, calling on him to act swiftly to stop the ongoing conflict with Ukrainian forces.

The U.S. president wrote: "I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States and various other participating countries."

"Let’s get this war, which never would have started if I were President, over with! We can do it the easy way, or the hard way – and the easy way is always better,” he explained.

Trump ended his statement by claiming he's "always had a very good relationship" with Putin and that he "was not looking to turn Russia."