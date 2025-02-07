'Embarrassing' Elon Musk Mocked for Wearing an Oversized Red MAGA Hat in the Oval Office: See the Silly Photo
Elon Musk was heavily ridiculed for sharing a photo of himself wearing a comedically large "Make America Great Again" hat in the White House's Oval Office.
Several critics online referred to the Tesla billionaire as "President Musk" since the picture showed him standing in front of the presidential desk with Donald Trump nowhere to be seen.
Harry Sisson, a vocal young Democratic influencer, shared Musk's image and mocked the current administration, leading several critics of the president to chime in and repost the image, making it go viral on social media.
The 22-year-old influencer wrote: "President Elon Musk in the Oval Office today wearing an oversized MAGA hat honoring Vice President Trump. A very corrupt team!"
Another X user shared his post and commented: "There is no way people think this guy is cool. All the people acting like he's cool know they are full of s---. They just have a lot of inner demons they haven't battled yet."
A third person shared: "Embarrassing. This man is a literal child and it is so shocking that he is being allowed to dismantle this country from the inside out."
As OK! previously reported, earlier this month, three federal employee unions accused Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent of allowing Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to have illegal access to sensitive information.
"Federal laws protect sensitive personal and financial information from improper disclosure and misuse, including by barring disclosure to individuals who lack a lawful and legitimate need for it," a statement in the filing read. "In his first week as Treasury Secretary, defendant Bessent violated these restrictions."
On the first-ever installment of The Jim Acosta Show on Substack, the former CNN host asked whether President Donald Trump would take accountability for Musk's actions if things went south.
"What you hear from people inside the federal government here in Washington is that you may end up seeing lots of good, well-intentioned, solid, professional people who work for the federal government, leaving the government because they just don’t want to deal with this anymore," Acosta said.
"They don’t want to be a part of this chaotic circus that Trump has unleashed here in Washington," he continued. "And they certainly don’t want to work for somebody like Elon Musk, who, as we were saying earlier, has no... What is his job? Who voted for him? He hasn’t been confirmed by the Cabinet or by the Senate to be a part of the Cabinet. And yet he’s been given all of this latitude."
Acosta noted there were "key questions" that should be aimed specifically at President Trump, including: "Are you willing to take responsibility for what Elon Musk does in these respective agencies if somehow there’s a data leak?"
A group of state attorneys is preparing to sue to stop Musk's "DOGE" team from accessing data at the US Treasury Department, calling it a flagrant breach of US law.
"This level of access for unauthorized individuals is unlawful, unprecedented, and unacceptable," New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Thursday, February 6.