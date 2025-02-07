'Embarrassing' Elon Musk Mocked for Wearing an Oversized Red MAGA Hat in the Oval Office: See the Silly Photo

On the first-ever installment of The Jim Acosta Show on Substack, the former CNN host asked whether President Donald Trump would take accountability for Musk's actions if things went south.

"What you hear from people inside the federal government here in Washington is that you may end up seeing lots of good, well-intentioned, solid, professional people who work for the federal government, leaving the government because they just don’t want to deal with this anymore," Acosta said.

"They don’t want to be a part of this chaotic circus that Trump has unleashed here in Washington," he continued. "And they certainly don’t want to work for somebody like Elon Musk, who, as we were saying earlier, has no... What is his job? Who voted for him? He hasn’t been confirmed by the Cabinet or by the Senate to be a part of the Cabinet. And yet he’s been given all of this latitude."

Acosta noted there were "key questions" that should be aimed specifically at President Trump, including: "Are you willing to take responsibility for what Elon Musk does in these respective agencies if somehow there’s a data leak?"