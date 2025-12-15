COUPLES Donald Trump Criticizes Melania's Christmas Decorations While She Stares Off Into Space During Odd Appearance: Watch Source: mega; @MikeSington/x Donald Trump begged wife Melania to 'make the trees green' while delivering remarks at the White House on Sunday, December 14. Allie Fasanella Dec. 15 2025, Published 5:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump recalled wife Melania Trump's past Christmas decor blunders while she disassociated next to him during an address at the White House on Sunday, December 14. The first lady, 55, could be seen staring blankly as the 79-year-old president recounted the negative reviews her holiday decorations received in years past.

Article continues below advertisement

“Make the trees green!” Melania stares off into space blankly looking pissed as Trump reveals he lectured her on how to do the White House Christmas decorations. pic.twitter.com/dplaHFHCZJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 15, 2025 Source: @MikeSington/x Donald Trump subtly shaded Melania's past Christmas decor during an address.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @MikeSington/x 'She has gotten the greatest reviews I’ve ever seen,' the president added.

The POTUS remarked, "The first year, year one, she did the trees, they were white and they were so beautiful. And the fake news hit her hard. The next year, they were red. Gorgeous red. They hit her hard. The next year, they were another color. They hit her..." Despite seemingly praising her efforts in his previous statement, Donald admitted he begged her to "make the trees green" this year. "I said, 'Baby, do me a favor. Do me a favor. Make the trees green. Let ‘em just be green,'" he said. "'It’s so beautiful. Let it be great.' Anyway, she has gotten the greatest reviews I’ve ever seen, and nobody has ever gotten reviews like this for the White House."

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Reacts to Donald Trump Shading Melania's Christmas Trees

Source: @MikeSington/x Melania Trump appeared to dissociate while her husband spoke about her Christmas trees.

Social media users were quick to chime in on the awkward moment. One person wrote on X, "she's daydreaming..." and shared a photo of the former model smiling while posing with a shovel. Text over the image read: "I make grave for husband now." Another commented, "Do all of us a favor, Melania, and gag him." A third added, "She definitely despises him. She's waiting for that will," while a fourth wrote, "She's definitely internally screaming."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Melania Trump displayed red trees at the White House in 2018.

The aforementioned red trees Melania displayed in the White House in 2018 were widely panned on social media, with many dubbing them "murder" trees and declaring them reminiscent of blood. The same year, the FLOTUS complained about the overwhelming task of decorating 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for the holiday. "I’m working my a-- off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f--- about the Christmas stuff and decorations?" she was heard saying in a recording. "But I need to do it, right?”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump and Melania Trump's Marriage Is 'Crumbling'

Source: mega 'They live separate lives,' an insider recently revealed of the Trumps.

The former reality television star's comments about his wife's holiday decor comes one week after biographer Michael Wolff revealed the couple's marriage is purely "transactional." "They clearly do not inhabit a marriage as we define marriage. They live separate lives. They are separated. The marriage is crumbling," he told a news outlet.