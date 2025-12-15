Donald Trump Criticizes Melania's Christmas Decorations While She Stares Off Into Space During Odd Appearance: Watch
Dec. 15 2025, Published 5:27 p.m. ET
Donald Trump recalled wife Melania Trump's past Christmas decor blunders while she disassociated next to him during an address at the White House on Sunday, December 14.
The first lady, 55, could be seen staring blankly as the 79-year-old president recounted the negative reviews her holiday decorations received in years past.
The POTUS remarked, "The first year, year one, she did the trees, they were white and they were so beautiful. And the fake news hit her hard. The next year, they were red. Gorgeous red. They hit her hard. The next year, they were another color. They hit her..."
Despite seemingly praising her efforts in his previous statement, Donald admitted he begged her to "make the trees green" this year.
"I said, 'Baby, do me a favor. Do me a favor. Make the trees green. Let ‘em just be green,'" he said. "'It’s so beautiful. Let it be great.' Anyway, she has gotten the greatest reviews I’ve ever seen, and nobody has ever gotten reviews like this for the White House."
Social Media Reacts to Donald Trump Shading Melania's Christmas Trees
Social media users were quick to chime in on the awkward moment.
One person wrote on X, "she's daydreaming..." and shared a photo of the former model smiling while posing with a shovel. Text over the image read: "I make grave for husband now."
Another commented, "Do all of us a favor, Melania, and gag him."
A third added, "She definitely despises him. She's waiting for that will," while a fourth wrote, "She's definitely internally screaming."
The aforementioned red trees Melania displayed in the White House in 2018 were widely panned on social media, with many dubbing them "murder" trees and declaring them reminiscent of blood.
The same year, the FLOTUS complained about the overwhelming task of decorating 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for the holiday.
"I’m working my a-- off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f--- about the Christmas stuff and decorations?" she was heard saying in a recording. "But I need to do it, right?”
Donald Trump and Melania Trump's Marriage Is 'Crumbling'
The former reality television star's comments about his wife's holiday decor comes one week after biographer Michael Wolff revealed the couple's marriage is purely "transactional."
"They clearly do not inhabit a marriage as we define marriage. They live separate lives. They are separated. The marriage is crumbling," he told a news outlet.
The pair welcomed one son, Barron, 19, after wedding in 2005.
The marriage marks Donald's third, as he was was previously married to Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1992 and Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999.