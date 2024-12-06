Melania Trump Plans on Making the White House 'Beautiful' for Christmas Despite Previously Saying She Doesn't 'Give a F---' About Decorations

“I’m working my a-- off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f--- about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” the former model was heard saying in a recording from 2018, which has recently resurfaced on social media. “But I need to do it, right?”

According to insiders, Melania plans to step up and carry on with first lady White House traditions, regardless of her personal feelings, now that her husband is set to return to the Oval Office following the 2024 election.

"Melania will do what she is asked as first lady but under her own terms, and that includes decorating the White House for the Christmas holidays," a source from Palm Beach claimed. "She will set her own schedule, make her own rules, and use her own taste. She will do what she wants, with Barron’s needs coming first above everything."

"Will her attitude this term be any different than before? I doubt it," they continued.