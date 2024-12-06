Melania Trump Plans on Making the White House 'Beautiful' for Christmas Despite Previously Saying She Doesn't 'Give a F---' About Decorations
Melania Trump is reportedly excited to take over White House duties that come with the first lady title, including decorating 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for Christmas.
The wife of President-elect Donald Trump previously made headlines surrounding the holidays for defending her bold choice of angular all-red Christmas trees on green interiors.
“I’m working my a-- off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f--- about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” the former model was heard saying in a recording from 2018, which has recently resurfaced on social media. “But I need to do it, right?”
According to insiders, Melania plans to step up and carry on with first lady White House traditions, regardless of her personal feelings, now that her husband is set to return to the Oval Office following the 2024 election.
"Melania will do what she is asked as first lady but under her own terms, and that includes decorating the White House for the Christmas holidays," a source from Palm Beach claimed. "She will set her own schedule, make her own rules, and use her own taste. She will do what she wants, with Barron’s needs coming first above everything."
"Will her attitude this term be any different than before? I doubt it," they continued.
Robin Bernstein, the former ambassador to the Dominican Republic under Donald and one of Melania’s closest friends, told outlets the amount of time she devotes to decorating for the holidays will be entirely determined by how busy she will be with her son.
"Melania has exquisite taste and will make the White House beautiful and magical," Berstein told outlets. "But she has Barron to look after, and that time will factor into how long she spends on various parts of the project."
“You can take one look at Melania and see how meticulous she is in appearance. She agrees that Christmas is a magical time of the year, and she definitely gets into it, and will continue to get into it. She has a magical style herself, and that will translate to the White House decorating. I think she will spend the time she needs to make it look perfect," she added.
- Melania Trump to Live 'Part-Time' at the White House So She Can Be a 'Hands-on Mother' to Son Barron in New York: Source
- Donald Trump Reposts Article Arguing That Melania Trump Did A Better Job Decorating The White House For Christmas Than Jill Biden
- Melania Trump Is 'Happy And Relaxed' After Fleeing D.C., Reportedly Visits Spa Multiple Times A Day As Donald Plots Next Political Move
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another source claimed Melania would prefer spending time at Mar-a-Lago or Trump Tower over the White House.
“Seasonal fun in the sun is more her style, but like any other first lady, she will have duties, and [decorating] is one that is palatable to her,” the insider explained.
“This term, without her [late mother Amalija Knavs], she will seek to make her own traditions, and we may all be surprised," they continued. "She has Barron with her, and since he is closer to Washington than if she were hiding out in Palm Beach, she may likely spend more time and devote more honest interest in decorating for Christmas in the White House.”
“This doesn’t mean she is gung-ho, it just means she will do what she has to do. And that is nothing new," the source added.
One political source believes the former first lady can create something great for the White House next holiday season.
“She is talented and can do a beautiful holiday scene in the White House even if she tackles it as just another duty," the insider told People. "She will have more time this next year. She has an older son, she has to make her own life without her mother, and she could be a lot closer to the White House this term because Baron is in New York during those weeks leading up to the holiday season.”