or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Melania Trump Plans on Making the White House 'Beautiful' for Christmas Despite Previously Saying She Doesn't 'Give a F---' About Decorations

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump plans on making the White House beautiful for Christmas.

By:

Dec. 6 2024, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Melania Trump is reportedly excited to take over White House duties that come with the first lady title, including decorating 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for Christmas.

The wife of President-elect Donald Trump previously made headlines surrounding the holidays for defending her bold choice of angular all-red Christmas trees on green interiors.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump plans white house beautiful christmas decorations
Source: MEGA

Donald and Melania Trump are set to return to the White House in 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m working my a-- off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f--- about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” the former model was heard saying in a recording from 2018, which has recently resurfaced on social media. “But I need to do it, right?”

According to insiders, Melania plans to step up and carry on with first lady White House traditions, regardless of her personal feelings, now that her husband is set to return to the Oval Office following the 2024 election.

"Melania will do what she is asked as first lady but under her own terms, and that includes decorating the White House for the Christmas holidays," a source from Palm Beach claimed. "She will set her own schedule, make her own rules, and use her own taste. She will do what she wants, with Barron’s needs coming first above everything."

"Will her attitude this term be any different than before? I doubt it," they continued.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump plans white house beautiful christmas decorations
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump used to decorate the White House with abstract red trees.

Article continues below advertisement

Robin Bernstein, the former ambassador to the Dominican Republic under Donald and one of Melania’s closest friends, told outlets the amount of time she devotes to decorating for the holidays will be entirely determined by how busy she will be with her son.

"Melania has exquisite taste and will make the White House beautiful and magical," Berstein told outlets. "But she has Barron to look after, and that time will factor into how long she spends on various parts of the project."

“You can take one look at Melania and see how meticulous she is in appearance. She agrees that Christmas is a magical time of the year, and she definitely gets into it, and will continue to get into it. She has a magical style herself, and that will translate to the White House decorating. I think she will spend the time she needs to make it look perfect," she added.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump plans white house beautiful christmas decorations
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's devotion to decorations is solely dependent on how much time she needs to spend with Barron Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source claimed Melania would prefer spending time at Mar-a-Lago or Trump Tower over the White House.

“Seasonal fun in the sun is more her style, but like any other first lady, she will have duties, and [decorating] is one that is palatable to her,” the insider explained.

“This term, without her [late mother Amalija Knavs], she will seek to make her own traditions, and we may all be surprised," they continued. "She has Barron with her, and since he is closer to Washington than if she were hiding out in Palm Beach, she may likely spend more time and devote more honest interest in decorating for Christmas in the White House.”

“This doesn’t mean she is gung-ho, it just means she will do what she has to do. And that is nothing new," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement
melania trump plans white house beautiful christmas decorations
Source: MEGA

Insiders believe Melania Trump will have something fun planned for Christmas 2025.

One political source believes the former first lady can create something great for the White House next holiday season.

“She is talented and can do a beautiful holiday scene in the White House even if she tackles it as just another duty," the insider told People. "She will have more time this next year. She has an older son, she has to make her own life without her mother, and she could be a lot closer to the White House this term because Baron is in New York during those weeks leading up to the holiday season.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.