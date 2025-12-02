or
Jimmy Fallon Trolls Melania Trump's Christmas Decorations as He Shocks Crowd With Jeffrey Epstein Jab: Watch

composite photo of jimmy fallon and white house christmas decorations
Source: mega; The Tonight Show/Youtube

Jimmy Fallon offered some suggestions for how the White House's Christmas decor could be 'spiced up' during his monologue on Monday, December 1.

Dec. 2 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Jimmy Fallon had some notes for how the White House could "spice up" its Christmas decorations after Melania Trump unveiled the festive furnishings on Monday, December 1.

During his Tonight Show monologue on December 1, the comedian, 51, first suggested a Nativity scene that includes the animals President Donald Trump, 79, boasted about identifying on his October cognitive test.

Doing his best impression of the commander-in-chief, Jimmy quipped, "Baby Jesus with a manger … and then a cow and a dinosaur."

Source: The Tonight Show/Youtube

Jimmy Fallon touched on the White House's Christmas decor on Monday night.

Jimmy Fallon Made a Bold Jeffrey Epstein Reference

image of Jimmy Fallon's reference to Jeffrey Epstein shocked the audience.
Source: The Tonight Show/Youtube

Jimmy Fallon's reference to Jeffrey Epstein shocked the audience.

The late-night host then took a darker turn when he referenced Jeffrey Epstein, the late s-- trafficker whose recently leaked emails named the president multiple times.

"How about a big Advent calendar?" Jimmy proposed, "But behind each door is a name from the Epstein list?”

As the audience reacted, sounding shocked before erupting into laughter, he added, "Just something to spice it up a little bit."

Jimmy Fallon Also Mentioned the White House's East Wing Demolition

image of Demolition of the East Wing was completed on Friday, October 24.
Source: mega

Demolition of the East Wing was completed on Friday, October 24.

The former Saturday Night Live star also recommended replacing the Elf on the Shelf with Marco Rubio, the Trump administration's Secretary of State.

Jimmy further joked about Donald eating the gingerbread rendition of the White House.

"Just like the real White House, Trump demolished half of it in one weekend," he teased, referring to the president's demolition of the East Wing to build a $300 million ballroom.

Jimmy Fallon

image of Recently released emails of Jeffrey Epstein's connect Donald Trump to the late pedophile's trafficking scandal.
Source: mega

Recently released emails of Jeffrey Epstein's connect Donald Trump to the late pedophile's trafficking scandal.

The television personality previously took aim at the 47th POTUS during his Wednesday, November 12, show.

Addressing the Epstein emails, Jimmy mocked Donald, suggesting he was "more stressed than an air traffic controller at Newark airport," which had been plagued by air traffic controller shortages.

Jimmy is hardly the only comedian to joke about the former real estate mogul's association with the convicted pedophile.

Jimmy Kimmel Also Joked About Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

image of Jimmy Kimmel has also mocked Donald Trump and his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Jimmy Kimmel has also mocked Donald Trump and his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald demanded Jimmy Kimmel be fired after the host criticized him during his Wednesday, November 19, monologue.

"We are carefully following the path of Hurricane Epstein right now. It is a category 5, it’s expected to make landfall sometime very soon," the funny man quipped hours after Donald signed off on ordering the Department of Justice to release the Epstein files within 30 days.

"Usually when Trump gets a bill, he declares bankruptcy and doesn't pay it," the late-night personality mocked. "We are one step closer to answering the question, what did the president know and how old were these women when he knew it."

Donald took to his social media app, Truth Social, in the early hours of Thursday morning, November 20, to blast Jimmy for the slight.

"Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air?" he wrote shortly after midnight.

