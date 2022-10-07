Donald Trump Slams President Joe Biden For Destroying 'Rule Of Law' With Mar-A-Lago Raid
Former POTUS Donald Trump had some harsh things to say about President Joe Biden this week, accusing him of “destroying the rule of law” as officials look into the more than 300 classified documents that were seized during the raid of his Floridian Mar-a-Lago compound back in August.
On Wednesday, October 5, Trump addressed a crowd at a Miami rally hosted by the America First Policy Institute, organized by his former Presidential staffers, where he spoke in depth about his mounting legal issues.
“Now the failing Biden regime wants to start investigating me, and the only reason is because I’m leading everyone in the polls, both Republicans and Democrats,” Trump said at the event, which was designed to drum up local Latino support, per Radar Online.
Aside from comparing himself to other leaders — “No other president has been harassed and persecuted like we have,” he added, specifically referencing former presidents Barack Obama and George H.W. Bush — the former president also called for more raids on foreign cartels, slamming the Biden administration's platform for being “upside down.”
“They raided Mar-a-Lago, but the cartels, they have their own Mar-a-Lagos — those are fine,” he said. “Leave them alone. Let them continue to destroy our country.”
Trump then dubbed the United States a “country of investigations.”
“Think how sick it is,” Trump said. “We don’t talk about greatness anymore. Everybody gets investigated… The cartels – nothing’s happening to them. But they go after politicians!”
Beyond Mar-a-Lago, Trump also addressed several legal issues he’s been facing in his home state of New York. Late last month, the state’s Attorney General Letitia James sued the former leader and three of his adult children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, alleging that they committed fraud by misleading investors and insurers regarding the value of their family assets.
Dubbing James a “totally corrupt, horrible human being,” the former commander-in-chief lamented the need to total “the hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes” he said he “paid over the years in New York City.”
