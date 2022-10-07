Donald Trump Slams President Joe Biden For Destroying 'Rule Of Law' With Mar-A-Lago Raid

Un-classified hate!

Former POTUS Donald Trump had some harsh things to say about President Joe Biden this week, accusing him of “destroying the rule of law” as officials look into the more than 300 classified documents that were seized during the raid of his Floridian Mar-a-Lago compound back in August.

On Wednesday, October 5, Trump addressed a crowd at a Miami rally hosted by the America First Policy Institute, organized by his former Presidential staffers, where he spoke in depth about his mounting legal issues.