FBI May Raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort Again To Find Missing White House Documents
Trouble continues to mount for former President Donald Trump.
Around two months after the FBI conducted an unannounced raid of his Mar-a-Lago mansion. Now, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) said in a letter that they haven't yet recovered missing documents from his time in the White House.
"The National Archives has confirmed to the Oversight Committee that they still have not received all presidential records from the Trump White House," Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall revealed.
Wall added that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will look into whether it needs to "initiate an action" to recover the unlawfully removed records. Citing the ongoing investigation, she refused to disclose whether Trump still possessed the classified documents.
While the exact plan of action is unclear, the DOJ's warning hints at another raid at the former president's Mar-a-Lago country club.
NARA's letter was a response to a request from the House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney.
"Presidential records are the property of the American people, and it is outrageous that these records remain unaccounted for 20 months after former President Trump left office," Maloney noted.
The chairwoman stated that Trump, 76, and his senior staff showed "utter disregard" for law and national security by failing to return the required documents.
The official added that she would do everything in her power to ensure that the records are returned to the government's custody and that the "abuses never happen again."
The justice department is investigating at least three potential violations in the case, including the Espionage Act concerning national defense information, obstruction of justice, and removing government documents.
The initial raid was frowned upon by most Republican party leaders, who linked the search to a political move.
A court filing in September revealed that the FBI recovered around four dozen empty folders with classification markings. Per the filing by DOJ officials, forty-three of those folders were found in Trump's personal office.
The letter by NARA was obtained by Daily Mail. The publication also communicated with Maloney.