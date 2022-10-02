FBI May Raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort Again To Find Missing White House Documents

"The National Archives has confirmed to the Oversight Committee that they still have not received all presidential records from the Trump White House," Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall revealed.

Wall added that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will look into whether it needs to "initiate an action" to recover the unlawfully removed records. Citing the ongoing investigation, she refused to disclose whether Trump still possessed the classified documents.

JUDGE UNSEALS DONALD TRUMP SEARCH WARRANTS AS EMBATTLED POLITICIAN IS INVESTIGATED FOR ESPIONAGE ACT VIOLATIONS