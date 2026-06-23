or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Cuts Off Energy Secretary Chris Wright's Einstein Talk With Brutal 'Nobody Cares' Jab

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump interrupted Energy Secretary Chris Wright amid his Einstein story in front of the media.

Contact us by Email

June 23 2026, Updated 7:44 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump is making headlines again with his attitude towards cabinet members in front of the media.

The incident took place on June 22 at a cabinet meeting regarding the United States' plans to engage in post-quantum cryptography and quantum computing.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright took the opportunity to narrate a story about Albert Einstein's contributions that paved the way for the field's development in recent years.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @FoxNews/X

Donald Trump's interruption drew laughter at the cabinet meeting.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chris Wright Honored Donald Trump's Lineage Despite His Rude Interruption

Image of Energy Secretary Chris Wright honored Donald Trump's uncle John G. Trump for his radar innovations at MIT.
Source: MEGA

Energy Secretary Chris Wright honored Donald Trump's uncle John G. Trump for his radar innovations at MIT.

However, Trump wasn't interested in hearing any of it. "Nobody cares," Trump bluntly interrupted Wright in the middle of his story.

Following Trump's interjection, Wright cheekily responded, "Good point." However, the interruption wasn't enough to deter him from telling the story.

Wright continued talking about how the late scientist's theory laid the groundwork for modern quantum technology and tied it up with the president's uncle, John G. Trump's, radar innovations at MIT.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Donald Trump's dismissive attitude at a crucial cabinet meeting raised questions.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's dismissive attitude at a crucial cabinet meeting raised questions.

Trump also signed executive orders to direct federal agencies to speed up the process of shifting to post-quantum encryption and channel investments into domestic quantum computing, per Raw Story.

This provided the president with an opportunity to connect scientific history to modern technological policymaking during the meeting. However, his demeanor at such a crucial gathering failed to impress observers

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Netizens Called Out Donald Trump Over His Rude Interruption

Image of The clip of Donald Trump interrupting Chris Wright went viral on social media.
Source: MEGA

The clip of Donald Trump interrupting Chris Wright went viral on social media.

While the president's joke garnered laughs from the cabinet members present at the meeting, netizens called him out on his behavior.

Fox News shared a clip on its X account of the incident, which quickly became viral.

“His uncle was given Tesla's chests… Do you think a Trump would give anybody else credit [other] than themselves? Cracking on Einstein… I’d rather hear about one of the greatest spiralers than listen to trump jokes,” a user commented under the post.

Another user wrote, “Ah yes, a joke about a man [who] invented something so we can live with.... the cards are in your face people.”

Image of Donald Trump's joke at the expense of Chris Wright drew severe backlash online.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's joke at the expense of Chris Wright drew severe backlash online.

“What Trump thinks about people is always on full display. The comment is nothing compared to his facial expressions. They tell you what he thinks of the guy, the guy's tone of voice, and what he's saying, and it's hilarious,” a third user noted.

A fourth user stated, “Hahaha, cracking a joke? No, he has the mental capacity of a fruit fly; he doesn't care about anything other than having his name redacted from the Epstein files.”

“That's hilarious because anything that will divert attention from him? Disregard immediately. Smfh,” another user posted.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.