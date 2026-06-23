Donald Trump Cuts Off Energy Secretary Chris Wright's Einstein Talk With Brutal 'Nobody Cares' Jab

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President Donald Trump is making headlines again with his attitude towards cabinet members in front of the media. The incident took place on June 22 at a cabinet meeting regarding the United States' plans to engage in post-quantum cryptography and quantum computing. Energy Secretary Chris Wright took the opportunity to narrate a story about Albert Einstein's contributions that paved the way for the field's development in recent years.

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"Nobody cares."



President Trump couldn't resist cracking a joke as Energy Secretary Chris Wright tried to recount how many years ago Albert Einstein published his groundbreaking work before highlighting the administration's push on quantum technology. pic.twitter.com/WSQaIxXKft — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 22, 2026 Source: @FoxNews/X Donald Trump's interruption drew laughter at the cabinet meeting.

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Chris Wright Honored Donald Trump's Lineage Despite His Rude Interruption

Source: MEGA Energy Secretary Chris Wright honored Donald Trump's uncle John G. Trump for his radar innovations at MIT.

However, Trump wasn't interested in hearing any of it. "Nobody cares," Trump bluntly interrupted Wright in the middle of his story. Following Trump's interjection, Wright cheekily responded, "Good point." However, the interruption wasn't enough to deter him from telling the story. Wright continued talking about how the late scientist's theory laid the groundwork for modern quantum technology and tied it up with the president's uncle, John G. Trump's, radar innovations at MIT.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's dismissive attitude at a crucial cabinet meeting raised questions.

Trump also signed executive orders to direct federal agencies to speed up the process of shifting to post-quantum encryption and channel investments into domestic quantum computing, per Raw Story. This provided the president with an opportunity to connect scientific history to modern technological policymaking during the meeting. However, his demeanor at such a crucial gathering failed to impress observers

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Netizens Called Out Donald Trump Over His Rude Interruption

Source: MEGA The clip of Donald Trump interrupting Chris Wright went viral on social media.

While the president's joke garnered laughs from the cabinet members present at the meeting, netizens called him out on his behavior. Fox News shared a clip on its X account of the incident, which quickly became viral. “His uncle was given Tesla's chests… Do you think a Trump would give anybody else credit [other] than themselves? Cracking on Einstein… I’d rather hear about one of the greatest spiralers than listen to trump jokes,” a user commented under the post. Another user wrote, “Ah yes, a joke about a man [who] invented something so we can live with.... the cards are in your face people.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's joke at the expense of Chris Wright drew severe backlash online.