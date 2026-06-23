Donald Trump Cuts Off Energy Secretary Chris Wright's Einstein Talk With Brutal 'Nobody Cares' Jab
June 23 2026, Updated 7:44 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump is making headlines again with his attitude towards cabinet members in front of the media.
The incident took place on June 22 at a cabinet meeting regarding the United States' plans to engage in post-quantum cryptography and quantum computing.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright took the opportunity to narrate a story about Albert Einstein's contributions that paved the way for the field's development in recent years.
Chris Wright Honored Donald Trump's Lineage Despite His Rude Interruption
However, Trump wasn't interested in hearing any of it. "Nobody cares," Trump bluntly interrupted Wright in the middle of his story.
Following Trump's interjection, Wright cheekily responded, "Good point." However, the interruption wasn't enough to deter him from telling the story.
Wright continued talking about how the late scientist's theory laid the groundwork for modern quantum technology and tied it up with the president's uncle, John G. Trump's, radar innovations at MIT.
Trump also signed executive orders to direct federal agencies to speed up the process of shifting to post-quantum encryption and channel investments into domestic quantum computing, per Raw Story.
This provided the president with an opportunity to connect scientific history to modern technological policymaking during the meeting. However, his demeanor at such a crucial gathering failed to impress observers
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Netizens Called Out Donald Trump Over His Rude Interruption
While the president's joke garnered laughs from the cabinet members present at the meeting, netizens called him out on his behavior.
Fox News shared a clip on its X account of the incident, which quickly became viral.
“His uncle was given Tesla's chests… Do you think a Trump would give anybody else credit [other] than themselves? Cracking on Einstein… I’d rather hear about one of the greatest spiralers than listen to trump jokes,” a user commented under the post.
Another user wrote, “Ah yes, a joke about a man [who] invented something so we can live with.... the cards are in your face people.”
“What Trump thinks about people is always on full display. The comment is nothing compared to his facial expressions. They tell you what he thinks of the guy, the guy's tone of voice, and what he's saying, and it's hilarious,” a third user noted.
A fourth user stated, “Hahaha, cracking a joke? No, he has the mental capacity of a fruit fly; he doesn't care about anything other than having his name redacted from the Epstein files.”
“That's hilarious because anything that will divert attention from him? Disregard immediately. Smfh,” another user posted.