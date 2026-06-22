Donald Trump's Niece Sounds the Alarm on His Mental and Physical Decline: 'Impossible to Hide' 

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Mary Trump has publicly warned that her uncle Donald Trump is in a "cognitive, emotional, physical and psychological decline" that is "becoming impossible to hide." In a June newsletter interview with journalist Steven Beschloss, Mary — a clinical psychologist — stated that the 80-year-old president is on a "downward spiral" driven by age and the intense psychological exhaustion of protecting his ego. When Steven noted the POTUS looks “unusually diminished,” Mary replied, “I think this is simply the direction things are heading.” “He may still have moments when he appears more coherent, but psychologically he's in a downward spiral,“ she said. ”He’s experiencing constant narcissistic injuries, and nothing terrifies Donald more than humiliation.”

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Donald Trump Is on a 'Downward Spiral'

Source: marytrumpmedia/youtube;MEGA Mary Trump believes Donald Trump is experiencing 'cognitive, emotional, physical and psychological decline.'

The octogenarian’s estranged niece cited several reasons for her assessment, linking his behavior to both psychological strain and a familial history of dementia. She highlighted his recent behavior at the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, where he made multiple gaffes, as evidence that his handlers can no longer keep his deterioration from being seen off-camera.

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Source: MEGA Mary Trump said Donald Trump has a 'fragile ego.'

“The problem for him is that nobody humiliates Donald more effectively than Donald humiliates himself,” she added, noting that his political failures are weighing on him. “Everything he’s doing now exists in service of protecting his fragile ego and trying to fill what I’ve long described as the black hole of need within him,” Mary said. “He’s still an empty, unloved man, and maintaining that illusion has become psychologically exhausting.” “Combined with his cognitive, emotional, physical, and psychological decline, it’s becoming impossible to hide,” she added.

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Mary Trump Compares Donald to His Father

Source: America, America/YOUTUBE Mary Trump pointed out several mishaps Donald Trump endured at the G7 summit.

She compared his recent bouts of confusion and disorientation regarding time and place to the behavior of her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., Donald’s dad, during his early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Fred was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in October 1991 at the age of 86. He lived with the disease for nearly a decade, exhibiting significant memory decline and disorientation, before passing away in 1999 at the age of 93.

Source: MEGA Mary Trump admitted the POTUS sometimes acts like his dad did after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.