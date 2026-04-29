'Classless' Donald Trump Sidelines Queen Camilla as He Awkwardly Cuts in Front of Her During Event: Watch
April 29 2026, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
During a state visit to the White House on Tuesday, April 28, President Donald Trump made a royal blunder, appearing to cut in front of Queen Camilla during a formal greeting ceremony.
The incident occurred on the South Lawn as the royal couple was being introduced to senior U.S. administration officials.
While the Queen moved down the line to shake hands with officials, the POTUS stepped into her path and began shaking hands himself, effectively taking over the greeting and leaving King Charles' wife momentarily sidelined.
While that faux pas was widely noted and condemned, with many on social media blasting him as a “boorish oaf” and pointing out that Trump had done the same thing in 2018 to the late Queen Elizabeth, there were other questionable behaviors by the clunky commander-in-chief.
The King appeared to engage in a "handshake wrestle" with Trump that lasted nearly 10 seconds, a tactic the president has been known to use to assert his authority over others.
King Charles made an early exit from the greeting line, eventually signaling he had seen enough of the long line and began walking toward the stage, prompting Trump to step in and finish greeting the remaining officials.
“The felon also cut off King Charles from shaking hands with people. How many Queens is this classless oaf going to step in front of? He has a U.S. Chief of Protocol to advise him of social etiquette,” noted one social media observer.
Expert lip readers suggested the interaction was part of a larger, somewhat awkward greeting where King Charles may have had to subtly guide the president on protocol within moments of their meeting
While critics viewed the moves as a "power grab" or a breach of protocol, experts noted that the King seemed relaxed about the interaction, and official guidance states there are no mandatory codes of behavior beyond courtesy.
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British website LADbible noted that while the swoop appeared abrupt, full footage showed King Charles joking and stepping back from the line earlier, suggesting Trump’s movement might have been part of a prearranged diplomatic "gladhanding.”
Not everyone was as forgiving, including one person who replied to the interaction, calling Trump a “Tacky, classless, rude, narcissistic ogre.”
"Trump cuts in front of Queen Camilla at a state event …You can’t fake class. This is an embarrassment on the world stage," blasted another.
Some royal experts also expressed outrage over photographs showing Trump touching Queen Camilla’s arm, noting that feeling a monarch is generally considered a breach of etiquette.
Appalled royal watchers labeled the gestures as "disrespectful" and "controversial," with some remarking that the president "loves breaking protocol."