King Charles Finds Donald Trump 'Fascinating' and Will 'Focus on Humor' During Tension-Filled State Visit, Royal Expert Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

WHCD Shooting Occurred Just 2 Days Before State Visit

Source: MEGA King Charles is navigating a 'delicate situation' during the tour.

The king and queen's trip comes at a tense time for the U.S., as a shooting occurred over the weekend during the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Royal expert Neil Sean explained Charles is navigating a "delicate situation" during the tour and needs to turn on his charm to play it safe with Trump, 79. "He plans to focus on humor, a trait that dates back to his ancestor King George in the 1700s," Sean told Fox News on Tuesday, April 28. "What most people don’t know is that the king is well-read on history. And I’ve been told King Charles finds President Trump fascinating."

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles' U.S. Tour Is 'Vital'

Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla are in the U.S. to celebrate its 250th anniversary of independence.

"This is a vital visit for the king," Sean went on. "By default, he will have a short reign [compared to the late Queen Elizabeth]. And this significant visit will be part of his history." Charles "was delighted to receive the invitation," he continued, adding the trip is a test of the "special friendship" between the two countries. "The king knows he has a lot of popularity in the United States and is delighted to be a guest. He knows he has to make this visit memorable and historic without controversy."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles Addressed WHCD Shooting During Speech

Source: MEGA Melania Trump and Queen Camilla 'got along very well.'

Sean added Camilla, 78, has "got along very well" with Melania, 56, so far. "Camilla is also a voracious reader, and she has her refuge charity for women. Plenty to bond over there between the two women," he said. According to the expert, Charles is also not allowed to "be drawn into political conversation or discourse" and must stay neutral over governmental affairs. Charles and the former Duchess of Cornwall are in town to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence and will be hitting New York and Virginia later this week.

Source: MEGA The monarch gave a special speech to Congress on April 28.