King Charles Finds Donald Trump 'Fascinating' and Will 'Focus on Humor' During Tension-Filled State Visit, Royal Expert Claims
April 28 2026, Published 6:55 p.m. ET
King Charles and Queen Camilla's U.S. state visit this week is gearing up to be a memorable and historic one.
Donald Trump and wife Melania welcomed the royals on Monday, April 27, and the monarch, 77, is aiming to keep things light and humorous during their four-day tour.
WHCD Shooting Occurred Just 2 Days Before State Visit
The king and queen's trip comes at a tense time for the U.S., as a shooting occurred over the weekend during the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Royal expert Neil Sean explained Charles is navigating a "delicate situation" during the tour and needs to turn on his charm to play it safe with Trump, 79.
"He plans to focus on humor, a trait that dates back to his ancestor King George in the 1700s," Sean told Fox News on Tuesday, April 28. "What most people don’t know is that the king is well-read on history. And I’ve been told King Charles finds President Trump fascinating."
King Charles' U.S. Tour Is 'Vital'
"This is a vital visit for the king," Sean went on. "By default, he will have a short reign [compared to the late Queen Elizabeth]. And this significant visit will be part of his history."
Charles "was delighted to receive the invitation," he continued, adding the trip is a test of the "special friendship" between the two countries. "The king knows he has a lot of popularity in the United States and is delighted to be a guest. He knows he has to make this visit memorable and historic without controversy."
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King Charles Addressed WHCD Shooting During Speech
Sean added Camilla, 78, has "got along very well" with Melania, 56, so far. "Camilla is also a voracious reader, and she has her refuge charity for women. Plenty to bond over there between the two women," he said.
According to the expert, Charles is also not allowed to "be drawn into political conversation or discourse" and must stay neutral over governmental affairs.
Charles and the former Duchess of Cornwall are in town to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence and will be hitting New York and Virginia later this week.
On Tuesday, he gave a speech to Congress — being only the second member of the royal to do so after his late mother.
The former Prince of Wales touched upon the White House Correspondents' Dinner tragedy, noting: "We meet, too, in the aftermath of the incident not far from this great building that sought to harm the leadership of your nation and to foment wider fear and discord. Let me say with unshakeable resolve: such acts of violence will never succeed."
"Whatever our differences, whatever disagreements we may have, we stand united in our commitment to uphold democracy, to protect all our people from harm and to salute the courage of those who daily risk their lives in the service of our countries," he said.