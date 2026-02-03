or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoNEWS

Jeffrey Epstein Wanted to Create a 'Superior Gene Pool' by Having a Baby With Victim When She Was a Teen

image of Jeffrey epstein
Source: DOJ

One of Jeffrey Epstein's victims claims she had a baby with the pedophile in a diary entry she wrote in 2002.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The mystery surrounding Jeffrey Epstein possibly being a parent continues.

In the latest publication of the files released by the DOJ last week, the pedophile's victim allegedly had a baby with him that was taken away from her shortly after the child's birth.

Article continues below advertisement

The Pedophile's Victim Wrote a Diary Entry About Her Pregnancy

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Jeffrey epstein
Source: DOJ

The DOJ released more Epstein files last week.

The Epstein files contain a diary entry from one anonymous victim who claimed she gave birth to a baby girl in 2002 when she was about 16 years old.

The woman alleged that the dead s-- offender wanted to create a "superior gene pool" by having the child with her.

"Why me? It makes no sense. Why my hair and eye color?" she wrote adding that Epstein's goal was similar to the Nazi's eugenics ideology.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jeffrey epstein and ghislaine maxwell
Source: MEGA

The victim's daughter was ripped away from her shortly after birth.

The diary also included a photo of an ultrasound scan dated to 20 weeks' gestation alongside the words: "She is gone and she won't be coming back."

"A shot and those rod like things had a hook and so much pain. Ghislaine [Maxwell] said to push all the pain away," the person wrote about the treacherous labor and delivery. "I saw between her fingers this tiny head and body in the doctor's hands. It reached its tiny arm up and had a tiny foot."

The victim then scribed how her newborn daughter was "beautiful."

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Mentioned Jeffrey Epstein Had a Son in a 2011 Email

image of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson once congratulated Jeffrey Epstein on having a son.

She then described her pregnancy as "nothing but your property and incubator," adding: "There is no respect for me as a human."

While it has never been confirmed if Epstein had any spawn before his 2019 jail suicide, the newest file release suggests otherwise.

The former Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, even congratulated Epstein back in September 2011 on the birth of his "baby boy."

Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Denied He Had Children

image of Jeffrey epstein ghislaine Maxwell and bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

'I did not even know you were having a baby,' Sarah Ferguson's email read.

“Don’t know if you’re still on this bbm [BlackBerry Messenger] but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” the ex-Duchess of York, 66, emailed at the time.

“Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx," she continued. “I did not even know you were having a baby."

Epstein's brother Mark denied the financier had any children, telling Business Insider on February 2: "No, Jeff didn't have any kids. If Jeff had a kid, I think I would have known."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.