Jeffrey Epstein Wanted to Create a 'Superior Gene Pool' by Having a Baby With Victim When She Was a Teen
Feb. 3 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
The mystery surrounding Jeffrey Epstein possibly being a parent continues.
In the latest publication of the files released by the DOJ last week, the pedophile's victim allegedly had a baby with him that was taken away from her shortly after the child's birth.
The Pedophile's Victim Wrote a Diary Entry About Her Pregnancy
The Epstein files contain a diary entry from one anonymous victim who claimed she gave birth to a baby girl in 2002 when she was about 16 years old.
The woman alleged that the dead s-- offender wanted to create a "superior gene pool" by having the child with her.
"Why me? It makes no sense. Why my hair and eye color?" she wrote adding that Epstein's goal was similar to the Nazi's eugenics ideology.
The diary also included a photo of an ultrasound scan dated to 20 weeks' gestation alongside the words: "She is gone and she won't be coming back."
"A shot and those rod like things had a hook and so much pain. Ghislaine [Maxwell] said to push all the pain away," the person wrote about the treacherous labor and delivery. "I saw between her fingers this tiny head and body in the doctor's hands. It reached its tiny arm up and had a tiny foot."
The victim then scribed how her newborn daughter was "beautiful."
Sarah Ferguson Mentioned Jeffrey Epstein Had a Son in a 2011 Email
She then described her pregnancy as "nothing but your property and incubator," adding: "There is no respect for me as a human."
While it has never been confirmed if Epstein had any spawn before his 2019 jail suicide, the newest file release suggests otherwise.
The former Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, even congratulated Epstein back in September 2011 on the birth of his "baby boy."
Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Denied He Had Children
“Don’t know if you’re still on this bbm [BlackBerry Messenger] but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” the ex-Duchess of York, 66, emailed at the time.
“Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx," she continued. “I did not even know you were having a baby."
Epstein's brother Mark denied the financier had any children, telling Business Insider on February 2: "No, Jeff didn't have any kids. If Jeff had a kid, I think I would have known."