Donald Trump Defends Joe Biden in Bizarre Rant as He Blames 'Border Crisis' on 'Treasonous Thugs'
Donald Trump bizarrely defended Joe Biden's border policies, attributing the chaos to what he cheekily referred to as "treasonous thugs" cashing in on the former president's "declining mental health." In an eyebrow-raising post on Truth Social late Tuesday, May 20, Trump declared Biden was never the true proponent of "open borders" that critics often claim, suggesting that it was the folks around him pulling the strings instead.
Trump threw gas on the fire by pushing a theory that Biden's inner circle knew he was “cognitively impaired” and exploited that to manipulate the “autopen” — the device allowing presidents to sign documents en masse. "They stole the Presidency of the United States and put us in Great Danger. This is TREASON at the Highest Level! They did it to destroy our Country," Trump stated before launching into a tirade. "The Joe Biden that everybody knew would never allow drug dealers, gang members, and the mentally insane to come into our Country totally unchecked and unvetted. All anyone has to do is look up his record. Something very severe should happen to these Treasonous Thugs that wanted to destroy our Country, but couldn’t, because I came along."
Trump didn't hold back on Monday, expressing shock that this cancer wasn't detected sooner and fanning the flames of speculation that Biden's health issues were being kept under wraps, despite Biden's insistence that he could take on another four years in the White House. Critics, particularly from MAGA circles, have intensified their attacks, questioning whether Biden even knows what legislation he’s signing. Earlier Tuesday, Trump suggested a probe into the Biden administration’s use of the autopen, given the seriousness of the cancer diagnosis. "Who signed this legislation? Who signed legislation opening our border? I don’t think he knew," Trump spilled to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. "I said, 'There's nobody that could want an open border, nobody.' And now I find out it wasn't him. He autopenned it. Who was operating the autopen? This is a very serious thing."
Trump also alleged that “radical left lunatics” more in line with Vermont’s progressive Senator Bernie Sanders are the real ones “running the country.” “They said, ‘Wait a minute, this is a gift. He’ll do anything. We’re going to use the autopen.’ And they used the autopen on everything,” he claimed, doubling down on the narrative. “He didn’t approve this stuff, because when Joe Biden was with it, he would never have approved it. He would have never approved open borders.”