Donald Trump Defends Joe Biden in Bizarre Rant as He Blames 'Border Crisis' on 'Treasonous Thugs'

Trump didn't hold back on Monday, expressing shock that this cancer wasn't detected sooner and fanning the flames of speculation that Biden's health issues were being kept under wraps, despite Biden's insistence that he could take on another four years in the White House. Critics, particularly from MAGA circles, have intensified their attacks, questioning whether Biden even knows what legislation he’s signing. Earlier Tuesday, Trump suggested a probe into the Biden administration’s use of the autopen, given the seriousness of the cancer diagnosis. "Who signed this legislation? Who signed legislation opening our border? I don’t think he knew," Trump spilled to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. "I said, 'There's nobody that could want an open border, nobody.' And now I find out it wasn't him. He autopenned it. Who was operating the autopen? This is a very serious thing."