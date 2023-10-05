Donald Trump Quips He'll Wait for President Joe Biden's Apology After Administration Allows Border Wall Construction in Texas
Donald Trump is waiting for President Joe Biden to apologize after his administration jumped through legal hoops to allow the construction of the border wall in Texas.
The Department of Homeland Security confirmed on Wednesday, October 4, that 26 federal laws would be waived in order to allow the construction, following increased reports of "high illegal entry" in Starr County.
Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Thursday, October 5, to suggest President Biden owes him an apology.
"So interesting to watch Crooked Joe Biden break every environmental law in the book to prove that I was right when I built 560 miles ... of brand new, beautiful border wall," he wrote. "As I have stated often, over thousands of years, there are only two things that have consistently worked, wheels, and walls!"
"Will Joe Biden apologize to me and America for taking so long to get moving, and allowing our country to be flooded with 15 million illegal immigrants, from places unknown," he continued. "I will await his apology!"
The decision is highly controversial among supporters of the Biden administration, as the 80-year-old promised during his 2020 campaign that there would "not be another foot" of the border wall built if he became POTUS.
“I’ll answer one question on the border wall: The border wall – the money was appropriated for the border wall. I tried to get them to reappropriate it, to redirect that money," he told reporters at the White House. "They didn’t, they wouldn’t."
"And in the meantime, there’s nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated," he added. "I can’t stop that."
Biden's policies on immigration and securing the border have been a frequent topic this past year. As OK! previously reported, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced backlash after claiming that illegal immigration had decreased significantly under the Biden administration.
"He has tools that he's used to make sure we do this. We actually deal with the immigration system in a humane way, in a way that actually deals with what we're seeing at the border," she said at a May press conference. "When it comes to illegal immigration, you've seen it come down by more than 90 percent. And that's because of this, the actions that this president has taken."
"Maybe the biggest lie from the White House podium so far this year," one social media user claimed, while another penned, "How does she still have this job?"