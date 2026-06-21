Donald Trump Sparks Dementia Fears as He Shares Confusing Photo of 'Great Daughter' Before Father's Day
June 21 2026, Published 4:41 p.m. ET
Donald Trump shared a head-scratching photo of a woman who definitely was not one of his daughters just hours before Father's Day.
The president, 80, is a dad to daughters Ivanka, 44, and Tiffany, 32, and his most recent Truth Social post featured a woman he labeled as one of his children.
Donald Trump's Photo of His 'Daughter' Went Viral
“Great daughter. My Honor!!! President DJT,” Donald wrote alongside a shot of a random woman with blonde hair talking on the phone while sitting on a couch.
Users across social media were confused over his photo and were left raising their eyebrows over who the mystery female was.
Fans Slammed Donald Trump on Social Media for His Wacky Post
Once the shot made its way to X, one fan called out the POTUS for not seeming coherent enough. "Who the h--- is it and why does it seem like he’s thinks it’s his daughter? One of the main signs of dementia is confusing people for family members," a person wondered.
"DonOld better get off social media, get some rest and some glasses... maybe check into a clinic? How embarrassing," someone else penned online.
"Not sure if it's dementia or it's something else," another user suggested, with one commenter chiming in: "Another sign of dementia is being confused. Get help."
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The Woman in the Image Was Identified as Socialite Margo Catsimatidis
Concerns over Donald's mental capacity have swirled in recent months, and he's taken several cognitive tests in the past to prove his intellect has not declined.
Eagle-eyed fans on the World Wide Web came to the conclusion the woman in the photograph is in fact Margo Catsimatidis, the wife of billionaire retail magnate and Donald's friend John Catsimatidis.
Other users believed the image was taken at Camp David in the 1990s during Bill Clinton's administration.
Some people questioned if Donald just made a simple mistake and truly thought Margo was Tiffany or Ivanka. “He thinks this is Tiffany. Bank on it. America needs to have a family meeting with grandpa,” podcaster Chris LaBossiere wrote on X.
Political analyst Arieh Kovler speculated why the businessman would be “scanning photos of Camp David from the 1990s with random blonde women” and assumed “he must have told some staffer to post this and nobody queried it or told him ‘that’s not your daughter.’”
One of Donald's favorite hobbies is to post on his Truth Social account several times a day, often sharing AI-generated memes, policy announcements, updates on the war in Iran and vicious verbal attacks on his opponents.
He even went on a chaotic posting binge on June 2 when he rapidly shared 47 posts in just 31 minutes.