Politics Donald Trump's Lies Exposed: Karoline Leavitt Claims President Runs His Truth Social Account Despite Him Saying He Didn't Post Obama Apes Meme Lesley Abravanel Feb. 19 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump’s dutiful press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to throw her boss under the bus when she admitted that everything he posts on Truth Social is entirely from him — even a vile, racist video depicting the Obamas as apes. During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, February 18, Leavitt specifically stated that any posts appearing on Trump's Truth Social account come "straight from the horse's mouth" and should be viewed as official administration policy. Leavitt emphasized that there is no ambiguity regarding the source of these communications.

'You Know It's Directly From President Trump'

Source: MEGA When Donald Trump posts on Truth Social, it's all him, Karoline Leavitt said.

"When you see it on Truth Social, you know it's directly from President Trump,” she said, describing his method of communication as part of the president's commitment to "transparency.” Leavitt's comments were made in response to a question regarding a specific post about a U.K. land deal. However, her broad assertion has drawn mass scrutiny because it appears to contradict previous White House explanations regarding controversial content. Just two weeks prior, the administration blamed an "unnamed staffer" for "erroneously" reposting a racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama as apes.

Donald Trump Insisted He 'Didn't Post' Racist Obama Video

Trump two weeks ago: “I didn’t post [the video depicting the Obamas as apes]. This was done by somebody else.”



Leavitt today: “When you see something on Truth Social, you know it’s directly from President Trump. It’s coming straight from the horse’s mouth. That’s the beauty of… pic.twitter.com/jy5JBo9bbe — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) February 18, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow/X

On February 6, Trump himself told reporters he did not post that specific video, claiming "somebody else" did and that it was "slipped and missed" during review. Leavitt’s admission has led critics and several members of Congress to point out her apparent confirmation that Trump is personally responsible for all content on his account, including the racist video he previously distanced himself from. HQ News Now was quick to post on X, writing, “Trump two weeks ago: 'I didn’t post [the video depicting the Obamas as apes]. This was done by somebody else.' Leavitt today: 'When you see something on Truth Social, you know it’s directly from President Trump. It’s coming straight from the horse’s mouth. That’s the beauty of this president.'"

'They Can't Even Get Their Stories Straight'

Source: MEGA Critics pounced on Karoline Leavitt's statement.