Donald Trump's Lies Exposed: Karoline Leavitt Claims President Runs His Truth Social Account Despite Him Saying He Didn't Post Obama Apes Meme

Photo of Karoline Leavitt
Source: MEGA

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to throw her boss under the bus.

Feb. 19 2026, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump’s dutiful press secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to throw her boss under the bus when she admitted that everything he posts on Truth Social is entirely from him — even a vile, racist video depicting the Obamas as apes.

During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, February 18, Leavitt specifically stated that any posts appearing on Trump's Truth Social account come "straight from the horse's mouth" and should be viewed as official administration policy.

Leavitt emphasized that there is no ambiguity regarding the source of these communications.

'You Know It's Directly From President Trump'

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

When Donald Trump posts on Truth Social, it's all him, Karoline Leavitt said.

"When you see it on Truth Social, you know it's directly from President Trump,” she said, describing his method of communication as part of the president's commitment to "transparency.”

Leavitt's comments were made in response to a question regarding a specific post about a U.K. land deal. However, her broad assertion has drawn mass scrutiny because it appears to contradict previous White House explanations regarding controversial content.

Just two weeks prior, the administration blamed an "unnamed staffer" for "erroneously" reposting a racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama as apes.

Donald Trump Insisted He 'Didn't Post' Racist Obama Video

Source: @HQNewsNow/X

On February 6, Trump himself told reporters he did not post that specific video, claiming "somebody else" did and that it was "slipped and missed" during review.

Leavitt’s admission has led critics and several members of Congress to point out her apparent confirmation that Trump is personally responsible for all content on his account, including the racist video he previously distanced himself from.

HQ News Now was quick to post on X, writing, “Trump two weeks ago: 'I didn’t post [the video depicting the Obamas as apes]. This was done by somebody else.' Leavitt today: 'When you see something on Truth Social, you know it’s directly from President Trump. It’s coming straight from the horse’s mouth. That’s the beauty of this president.'"

'They Can't Even Get Their Stories Straight'

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Critics pounced on Karoline Leavitt's statement.

“They can’t even get their stories straight,” wrote one X user, with another agreeing, saying, “When you lie every time you open your mouth, it’s hard to keep your stories straight.”

Another asked, “Can somebody please ask if the horse’s mouth posted Obama’s as apes or is the Press Secretary lying.”

“’If you see it on Truth Social — you know it’s directly from President Trump,’ Karoline Leavitt told the press room today. WAIT!! Two weeks ago, a super racist video of the Obamas as apes appeared on Trump’s Truth Social. At the time, Trump blamed an ‘intern.’ Now we know the truth,” wrote journalist Christina Lorey on Facebook.

