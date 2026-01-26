'What Do They Call It?': Donald Trump Awkwardly Forgets the Term 'Alzheimer's' While Dismissing Claims He's Suffering From the Disorder

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump couldn't stop raving over the state of his health during a recent interview — though he awkwardly forgot the name of the neurological disorder his dad, Fred Trump, passed away from: Alzheimer's. Amid mounting concerns over his physical and mental state, the 79-year-old POTUS boasted about his family's genetics and said his father, who died at age 93 in 1993, had a "heart that couldn’t be stopped."

Donald Trump Forgets His Dad's Cause of Death

Source: mega Donald Trump couldn't think of the term 'Alzheimer's' while boasting about his heatlh.

"He had an expression that I always remember: 'To retire is to expire,'" Donald told New York Magazine of why he's still working despite being just months away from turning 80 years old. The businessman claimed his father had just "one problem." "At a certain age, about 86, 87, he started getting, what do they call it?" he asked out loud, then turning to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt for the answer. "Alzheimer’s," she responded, to which Donald replied, "Well, I don’t have it."

The President Says He's in 'Great Shape'

Source: mega The president said he's in good shape due to his genetics.

When asked if the disorder is something Donald "thinks about," he stated, "No, I don’t think about it at all. You know why? Because whatever it is, my attitude is whatever." "Genetically, I’m in great shape," the father-of-five declared. "My mother and her family lived very long, well into their 90s. No heart disease in my family. No this, no that." " I have this friend whose mother died at 49 of a heart attack. His father died at 51 of a heart attack. He’s now 60. I said, ‘You’re f-----,’" Donald bluntly recalled. "He watches everything he eats. But you can’t beat genetics."

Is Donald Trump Suffering From Short-Term Memory Loss?

Source: mega When talking about Alzheimer's, Donald declared, 'I don't have it.'

As OK! reported, Donald's niece Mary Trump admitted on a 2025 episode of “The Daily Beast” podcast that she believes her uncle is indeed suffering from memory loss. In fact, she claimed she sometimes sees the president act just like his father did in his final years. "There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather," she spilled. "I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating."

Why Does Donald Trump Have Bruised Hands?

Source: mega The politician often covers up his bruises with makeup.