Donald Trump Rival llhan Omar Accuses President of 'Suffering From Dementia' and Being 'Obsessed' With Her After He Claims She Staged Attack

Article continues below advertisement

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar questioned Donald Trump's mental state after he accused the Democratic U.S. Rep. of orchestrating the Tuesday, January 27, attack against her during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis, Minn. (At the event, a man named Anthony Kazmierczak was apprehended after spraying Omar with apple cider vinegar.)

Article continues below advertisement

Ilhan Omar Asks If President Trump Is 'Suffering From Dementia'

Source: mega Congresswoman Ilhan Omar questioned if Donald Trump was 'suffering from dementia.'

After hearing the president's unfounded claims, she told the press, "I wouldn’t be where I am at today, having to pay for security, having the government think about providing me security, if Donald Trump wasn’t in office and if he wasn’t so obsessed with me." "It is ironic that... he was on stage moments before I was attacked talking about me? And then when asked about my attack, he said, 'I don’t think about her.' Does he not remember? Is he suffering from dementia?" Omar asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The president dissed Ilhan Omar's heritage and accused her of staging the attack.

"How do you spend 20, 30 minutes on stage obsessing over me, by name, multiple times, and then moments later, say, ‘Ilhan Omar? I don’t think about her,’" she added. Ohmar also partially blamed the attack on the POTUS, noting every time he's "chosen to use hateful rhetoric to talk about me and the community that I represent, my death threats skyrocket." Nonetheless, she won't step down from her position, declaring, "Fear and intimidation doesn’t work on me."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Accuses Ilhan Ohmar of Staging the Attack

Source: mega Ilhan Omar slammed Donald Trump for using 'hateful rhetoric' when talking about her.

After the ordeal went down, Trump had refrained from condemning the attack. "I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that," he told reporters. "She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her." He also dissed her Somali heritage, saying, "She comes from a country that’s a disaster. It’s not even a country... They’re good at one thing: pirates."

Does Donald Trump Have Alzheimer's Disease?

Source: mega THE POTUS' niece Mary Trump said he sometimes acts like her grandfather did when he was battling Alzheimer's.