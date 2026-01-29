Donald Trump Rival llhan Omar Accuses President of 'Suffering From Dementia' and Being 'Obsessed' With Her After He Claims She Staged Attack
Jan. 29 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar questioned Donald Trump's mental state after he accused the Democratic U.S. Rep. of orchestrating the Tuesday, January 27, attack against her during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis, Minn.
(At the event, a man named Anthony Kazmierczak was apprehended after spraying Omar with apple cider vinegar.)
Ilhan Omar Asks If President Trump Is 'Suffering From Dementia'
After hearing the president's unfounded claims, she told the press, "I wouldn’t be where I am at today, having to pay for security, having the government think about providing me security, if Donald Trump wasn’t in office and if he wasn’t so obsessed with me."
"It is ironic that... he was on stage moments before I was attacked talking about me? And then when asked about my attack, he said, 'I don’t think about her.' Does he not remember? Is he suffering from dementia?" Omar asked.
"How do you spend 20, 30 minutes on stage obsessing over me, by name, multiple times, and then moments later, say, ‘Ilhan Omar? I don’t think about her,’" she added.
Ohmar also partially blamed the attack on the POTUS, noting every time he's "chosen to use hateful rhetoric to talk about me and the community that I represent, my death threats skyrocket."
Nonetheless, she won't step down from her position, declaring, "Fear and intimidation doesn’t work on me."
- Donald Trump Dementia Evidence 'Overwhelming,' Psychiatrist Claims: Ex-Prez Repeatedly 'Shows Confusion About Reality'
- Donald Trump Goes on 'Incoherent' Rant About First Assassination Attempt as Dementia Fears Mount
- 'Babbling Buffoon': Donald Trump Roasted for Nonsensical Rant About People Calling Him 'Cognitively Impaired' — Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Accuses Ilhan Ohmar of Staging the Attack
After the ordeal went down, Trump had refrained from condemning the attack.
"I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that," he told reporters. "She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her."
He also dissed her Somali heritage, saying, "She comes from a country that’s a disaster. It’s not even a country... They’re good at one thing: pirates."
Does Donald Trump Have Alzheimer's Disease?
Concerns over Trump's mental state have only grown since he took office for his second term in January 2025, as he often goes on random tangents during speeches and has been mixing up countries.
As OK! reported, Donald's niece Mary Trump admitted on a 2025 episode of “The Daily Beast” podcast that she believes her uncle is suffering from memory loss. In fact, she claimed Donald sometimes acts just like his father, Fred Trump Sr., did in his final years while battling Alzheimer's.
"There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather," she confessed. "I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating."